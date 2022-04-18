Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Eshadi Sharif
18 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 12:57 pm

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

The online shop offers a variety of environment-friendly and reusable products

Eshadi Sharif
18 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 12:57 pm

If you plan on changing your lifestyle to one that is better for the earth, Antobihin is the perfect place to look into. The online shop has taken a step towards sustainability by focusing on environment-friendly and reusable products and services. 

Though limited, their range of products tackles significant parts of our lifestyle where we see the most plastic waste. Let us take a closer look at what this brand has to offer us. 

Stainless Steel Straw Set

From seeing our favourite influencers use them to aesthetic videos of drinks, metal straws seem to be everywhere. The trend of switching to metal straws is one that should stay because, according to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, it could take up to 200 years for a plastic straw to decompose. 

The set comes with two straight straws, two bent ones and one thin brush to clean the straws, all in a cloth bag. The variation in straws allows you to switch things up, to fit the drink you are having. The cloth bag is great for storing the straws on the go. They come in two colours - silver and gold. 

Price: Tk440

Bamboo Cutlery Set

Whether it is a quick snack in between classes or a casual meal with friends, eating outside has become an essential part of our lives. However, the plastic waste from disposable cutlery has become an issue of concern. 

The reusable bamboo cutlery set comes with a spoon, fork, knife, chopsticks, straw and a brush to clean the straw.

Price: Tk616

Sponsor a Tree

Last but certainly not least, Antobihin has created a service that is based on its passion for nature. Through this programme, you can plant a tree for yourself or for a loved one. 

In return, you will receive a certificate with the name of the person the tree will be dedicated to and the intent of the dedication. So, if you need to thank someone with gratitude that grows over time, this seems like a great way to get the message across. 

Antobihin also offers a variety of trees that you can choose from such as debdaru, polyalthia longifolia, burflower, mango, lychee, jackfruit, blackberry and guava trees. 

You can sponsor one tree for Tk1,500, three for Tk3,000, five for Tk4,500, and 10 for Tk7,000. Furthermore, all profits from this programme will be donated towards their green initiative.

Price: Tk1,500 for one tree

Where to find: You can order these online from https://www.facebook.com/antobihin.bd/

