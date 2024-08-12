Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

We have all experienced a moment when we reached for our smartphone to capture the fleeting moment of sunset, painted with hues of orange and pink. You've seen countless polished vlogs featuring similar scenes: crystal-clear footage, colourful skies, and engaging narration that is clear, which perfectly captures the moment altogether.

Now, as you get inspired and try to create your own content, reality humbles you. Your footage is shakier than expected; the wind drowns out your voice, and the vibrant colours you see with your eyes don't quite translate to the screen. Overall, it's far from the professional content you aspire to create, turning it into an expectation VS reality moment for you.



And this makes you wonder- How do professional vloggers always manage to produce such crisp, engaging content?

The secret to their success lies in choosing the right gadgets. Whether your passion is travel, food, beauty, or daily life, the right equipment can make all the difference.

The Business Standard introduces four essential gadgets every aspiring vlogger needs, to elevate their content. These tools suit various vlogging styles and help you achieve stabilised shots and clear audio, like professionals.

Sony ZV-E10 24.2MP 4k Touchscreen Vlogging Digital Camera

This camera is mainly designed for individuals new to vlogging. It is easy to set up due to its user-friendly features and high-quality output, allowing you to capture pictures and videos that look vibrant, natural, and professional.

The camera has a built-in microphone and speaker, ensuring clear audio recording without external audio equipment. This makes it incredibly convenient for beginners. Features like the Fast Hybrid AF system simplify the vlogging process by letting you switch focus, making transitions quick and easy.

Additionally, with the press of a button, the camera's unique Bokeh switch allows you to quickly shift and adjust focus or highlight objects according to your preference without manual intervention.

Another feature that makes this camera stand out is the vari-angle LCD touchscreen. It flips horizontally, allowing vloggers to adjust their composition in real time, making it perfect for selfies and vlogging.



With its impressive 4K HDR detail, the Sony ZV-E10 would not let you compromise the quality of your photos and videos. The stabilisation of this camera is pretty remarkable and helps you shoot a smooth video when you are walking.

The automatic exposure (AE) feature ensures that the videos and faces in the pictures remain well-lit even when the light changes from shadow to sun or when you are outdoors in an area without perfect lighting.

Where to find: Star Tech

Price: Tk80,000

DIGITEK (DTR 550 LW) 67 Inch Foldable Tripod Stand



This lightweight and foldable tripod stand by Digitek weighs around 1200 g and can carry a maximum load of 5 kg. Its rubberised 3-sectioned legs make it sturdy and slip-resistant, providing stability on any surface while simultaneously keeping your equipment safe.

It is versatile and compatible with digital cameras, video cameras, DSLRs, projectors, and even smartphones, making it the perfect gadget for beginners. It allows them to experiment with different equipment and eventually progress as their skills grow over time.

This tripod stand has a 3-way head with pan adjustments and a bubble head for precise horizontal positioning, ensuring you a versatile shooting angle with ease. Furthermore, it can help you save a lot of time during the shoot because of its quick-release functionality feature, allowing you to enable swift setup and breakdown.

It also comes with a built-in hook, which is reasonably practical as it allows you to hang additional gear or weight for increased stability. The included mobile phone holder and a carry bag make it more convenient to take it anywhere and shoot on the go.

Where to find it: Desertcart

Price: Tk8,279

GVM SD80S 80W COB Video Light Kit

Due to its user-friendly features, the GVM SD8oS 80W COB Light Kit is perfect for amateur vloggers. It is portable, compact and easy to install. It also has high colour accuracy of CRI 97+, TLCI 97+ and a colour temperature of 5600k, ensuring you have the high professional lighting needed to shoot a professional video.

It allows the user to adapt easily to various shooting scenes due to its unique feature of 8 light effects (Lightning, Flash, Candlelight, TV, Bad Bulb, Explosion, Fireworks, and Paparazzi). The Bowens Mount, which also contains an octagonal softbox, provides versatility and easily creates great lighting scenes, regardless of whether you have low, intense, or even a spotlight.

Due to its dual power supply system, it is ideal for both indoor and outdoor shots. Furthermore, the silent cooling fan is built-in and automatic and runs when the temperature rises above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, improving efficiency.



Where to find it: Ubuy

Price: TK28,270

Rode Wireless Go II Dual Channel Wireless Microphone System



Even if you capture the most crisp, breathtaking footage, it will be instantly ruined if the audio quality is below average. Hence, this ultra-lightweight, stylish wireless microphone, which weighs under a pound, can rescue you by providing crystal-clear audio.

At first glance, you might doubt its capabilities due to its size and the fact that it is a microphone, which makes it a bit pricey. However, after using it, you will realise that it is more than just any microphone and that you have underestimated it.

It can provide clear audio even when you are 600 feet away, making it a steal for its price for emerging vloggers. You can record directly on a phone or camera or use the onboard system to record over 40 hours of audio internally.

It has a dual-channel wireless microphone system, a USB-C port for charging, a 3mm audio jack, and an inbuilt rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to seven hours. The omnidirectional microphones on the transmitters allow the user to record all the subtle depths and tones of the voice regardless of the background, as the frequency ranges from 50 Hz to 20k Hz, making it the best option available for amateurs, novices and even professionals.

Where to find it: Ryans

Price: Tk29,800

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE Pro 6TB Thunderbolt External HDD

As a vlogger, a portable hard disk is a must-have as you need to efficiently store, manage, and access large amounts of content. This portable hard disk drive will not overwhelm you with a complicated setup process, as the Type C to Type A cables ensure that you do not struggle with connectivity. This makes it perfect for beginners who might not be tech-savvy and want a hassle-free experience.

With 6TB of storage, it provides ample space to securely save away hours' worth of HD videos, 4K footage, and high-resolution photos. Not only that, it also proves to be reliable due to its performance. It has high-speed data transfer rates of up to 250 MB/s read and 240 MB/s write, which are ideal for quickly moving large video files.

Hence, it allows you to concentrate and focus more on creating and editing content rather than worrying about the time taken to transfer files from one place to another. This portable hard disk can simplify your workflow as it can daisy-chain up to five additional devices, allowing vloggers to connect to multiple drives, 4K displays, or other preferred devices.

It also comes with a one-year warranty, making it a safe investment for those who just want to start and step into the vast world of vlogging.

Price: Tk60,000

Where to find it: Star Tech