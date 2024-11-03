Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

Imagine being pleasantly surprised with an unexpected gift after receiving some exciting news.

These gifts — commonly called 'announcement gifts' — are gifts or souvenirs given to people or organisations to mark a joyous occasion or a milestone such as launching a new product in business or announcing a personal event like a wedding or baby shower.

Whether it's to convey admiration, share in the excitement, or simply extend goodwill, these curated boxes are a perfect way to celebrate occasions with a personalised touch.

The purpose of the announcement gifts is to give the recipients a special experience and to make the news more memorable. Depending on the announcement's intention, they may vary in value and dimensions from branded goods and promotional products to more customised presents.

Local brands like Curato and The Paper Boutique have earned significant recognition for their thoughtfully crafted announcement boxes, which blend style and creativity to make memorable impressions.

TBS has curated a list of top picks of announcement gifts.

Mommy and Me gift box

The "Mommy and Me" gift box, includes a variety of products that highlight the beauty of motherhood. It's a sincere attempt to celebrate the special mother-child bond.

Photo: Collected

The box carries eight items and customers can make changes, according to their preferences and selection, including:

Two types of loose-leaf teas (20g x2)

Locally Sourced Honey (70ml)

Honey Dipper

Kauss Glass Mug (ISHO)

Nino Star Baby Rattle (ISHO)

Cub Klub Baby Romper (Yellow or Green)

Tea Steeping Recipe Card

Mommy And Baby Tips

Price: Tk4,090

Available at: Curato BD

Baby Daddy Gift Box

Photo: Collected

For soon-to-be fathers, the "Baby Daddy" gift box is a fun and considerate way to celebrate their new responsibilities. The four unique items in Curatos' baby-daddy gift box are both emotional and humorous. This box includes:

Whiskey Glasses x2

Ball Ice Maker

Adult Pizza T-shirt

Baby Pizza Romper

Price: Tk2,990

Available at: Curato BD

Tiny Fingertips, Huge Happiness

Transform life's memorable milestones into treasured keepsakes with The Paper Boutique's charming baby birthday and announcement boxes. Designed to celebrate every special moment, from a baby's first smile to a joyful announcement, their boxes like "Tiny Fingertips, Huge Happiness" add a touch of magic and warmth to any occasion.

Photo: Collected

Each box can be customised to fit your vision, containing delightful items such as cakes, candies, baby clothes, adorable toys, accessories, chocolates or announcement cards.

The Paper Boutique provides flexible options for personalisation, allowing customers to tailor both contents and packaging to their tastes and budgets.

Price: Tk180 - Tk2,000

Available at: The Paper Boutique

Wedding Invitation Boxes

The Paper Boutique also crafts elegant, personalised wedding invitation boxes. These bespoke boxes add a memorable touch to your special day. Each box features The Paper Boutique's signature wedding cards and can be customised to hold a variety of items based on your preferences.

Photo: Collected

In Bangladesh, gifting sweets is a cherished tradition for weddings and special occasions, which is why these boxes often include sweets as a core component, with options like chocolates and traditional dairy-based treats.

Other elements such as decorative pieces, small macramé items or personalised home décor engraved with the bride and groom's initials can be added, creating a refined, customisable gift that reflects the unique tastes of the couple.

Price: Starts from Tk280 (Price increases with the degree of customisation)

Available at: The Paper Boutique