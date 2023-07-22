Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

The IPL Hair Removal Epilator revolutionises at-home hair removal, offering a convenient and effective solution for silky-smooth skin. This versatile device utilises Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology to provide long-lasting results, making it an ideal choice for various body parts. It is considered the fastest, safest, and most painless way to remove hair permanently.

One of the standout features of this hair removal epilator is its advanced IPL technology, which effectively targets hair follicles and inhibits future growth. It caters to different skin types and hair colours with multiple energy levels, ensuring suitability for a wide range of users.

The IPL hair removal epilator consists of essential components designed for specific body areas. The precision head allows for targeted treatment on smaller regions like the upper lip, underarms, or bikini line. In contrast, a larger treatment window covers more extensive areas, such as the legs or back. With a built-in skin tone sensor, treatments can be customised for safety and effectiveness.

The epilator comes in three different colours: black, white, and magenta. It includes various AC plug adapters to cater to consumers in other countries. No batteries or charging are needed; simply plug in the device and start using it. After cleaning and drying the area, adjust the comfortable intensity level using the provided energy gear. Wear the protection glasses and position the machine perpendicular to the skin in the target area for laser light treatment.

For optimal results, use the IPL hair removal epilator once every two weeks during the initial phase. This timing allows for capturing hair growth cycles and effectively reducing regrowth. Subsequently, maintenance treatments can be performed once a month or as needed to sustain smooth, hairless skin.

Specifications:

Gear: 5 gears

Light output: 3-5J/cm²

Band: 470-1100nm

Number of rounds: 300,000 rounds

Product power: 30W

Input voltage: AC100-240V

Output frequency: 50/60Hz

Output voltage: 12V2

Product size: 12.48.34.85 cm

Colour box size: 22.614.38.5 cm

Price: Tk3,725

Available at: Aodour.com.bd