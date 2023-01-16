Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

For many local and international brands – whether small, online-based or large household brands – the beginning of a new year means the opportunity to put their best foot forward at Dhaka International Trade Fair.

Currently being held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, Dhaka Trade Fair 2023 is living up to its legacy with the participation of hundreds of local and international brands.

Local shops selling kitchenware and cutters that can dice anything under the sun, modern furniture with tags of enticing discounts, and knickknacks from Turkish vendors – these are a common sight at the Trade Fair every year.

This year you can expect to find brands displaying new and innovative products to prepare you for new releases throughout the year. If you are interested in stopping by one of the year's largest commercial events, here are a few things that you might be interested in adding to your shopping list.

New smart table from Walton

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Among Walton's collection of products, one of their most eye-catching items on display was their smart table.

At a glance, the table looks sleek with its reflective black surface and LED accent lights, but there's a lot more to it than that.

The table has an integrated mini-fridge that unveils itself once you pull the drawer on its side. On the surface, it has a small section that can be used as a stove for small pots. Additionally, it also has a built-in speaker system and a wireless charger.

The smart table will be released around March or April this year. Although the price is still unconfirmed, it is estimated to cost around Tk 85,000 to Tk 90,000.

Turkish lamp

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blue talisman-themed keychains, mosaic pattern lamps, and beautiful decor pieces made of resin at the Turkish stalls more than justified the massive crowds they were drawing.

Despite the heat from the chandeliers, people crowd around these vendors every year because the beauty of it all is at least worth witnessing. In a similar fashion, visitors swarmed around the beautiful lamps for the chance to snap a photo.

Adding a small Turkish table lamp to your shopping list is well worth the money. Imported straight from Turkey, every piece is different and can add character to wherever you might choose to place them.

Price: Starts from Tk3,500

Sacred Mark handmade soap

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Dhaka International Trade Fair is not just a space for foreign brands, but is also a hub for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Even amongst the allure of rustic handmade products lined wall to wall, Sacred Mark's handmade soaps leave a lasting impression. The soap is a product of Source, a fair trade gift store by Prokritee.

Their unique line of scents – such as chai masala and turmeric orange – make them stand out. If you want something a bit more conventional, the brand offers options such as coffee and coconut lavender.

On top of that, the product supports a valuable cause. They are made by women who are former sex workers and are transitioning into a new life.

Each bar of soap is made with familiar and clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and soybean oil.

Price: Tk150 each

Clay Image candle holders

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The very first product that welcomes you to Clay Image's stall are their ceramic candle holders of different sizes. These miniature pieces are shaped like round fishes with concave bellies so you can place a candle in the space.

Each dainty piece is handcrafted by Clay Image's team, which adds personality to their pieces. The candle holders will be a functional and a unique addition to your space.

Price: Ranges from Tk50 to Tk100

Akhtar Furnishers bed set

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Trade Fair is known for being one of the best places to explore the top furniture available in the market, all in one place.

Brands such as Akhtar Furnishers took part in this occasion, displaying one of their premium bed sets. The set comes with a pocket spring mattress made of bamboo fabric and a minimalist yet modern divan. The bed set also comes with a 15 year guarantee.

Both pieces are available separately, or you can buy them together to create a set. The pocket spring mattress costs Tk48,070 and the divan costs Tk58,000.

Price: Tk1,06,070 as a set