Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Accessorising is a great form of self-expression; it can give your outfit a lot of character. There is a particular emphasis on textures and colours for men's accessories, which often makes it difficult to find creative and suitable pieces.

Understanding men's needs for accessorising, Rahul A Islam launched Cresol Bangladesh in September 2021. The brand focuses on introducing high-quality, custom-designed jewellery and accessories for men.

All pieces from Cresol are designed by Rahul himself and are manufactured abroad. 

"I've had a knack for fashion from a very young age, and I have a good understanding of trends and peoples' personal styles. That is why my close ones encouraged me to open my own store," he said.

All of Cresol's products are high quality and durable, with materials such as 925 sterling silver and titanium. They also have offerings for people on a budget. 

Crocodile Dog Tag

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The dog tag necklace is a classic for men. Cresol reinvisioned the style, and made it sleeker. 

The Crocodile Dog Tag pendant uses different textures in its asymmetrical design, and hangs from a silver chain. This ornament is perfect for those who want to add an edgy flair to their style, while still keeping things classy. 

Price: Tk1,010

Wolf Ring

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Wolf Ring is one of their most unique designs. The ring flaunts an engraving of a wolf's head and further has details on its sides, maintaining silver and black colour tones overall. 

This specific accessory is certainly not for people with subtle style, it is rather for those who take pride in a bold look. The ring weighs 12.5 grams and has a 2.10 centimetres diameter base. 

Price: Tk400

Cuff rings 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The cuff rings are best suited for individuals with an adventurous style. These particular rings are minimal in nature, made of aluminium and 925 sterling silver. 

The rings themselves are quite subtle, in a size of about 6 millimetres in diameter. The design, however, is adjustable, which allows wearers to use them as knuckle rings as well. 

The ring costs only Tk290; it is one of their more affordable offerings. 

Price: Tk290

