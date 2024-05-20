Combat the heatwave with innovative products from GREE

GREE, a global leader in air conditioning technology, has been a prominent player in the Bangladeshi market since 1999. Partnering with Electro Mart Group, one of the nation's foremost manufacturers and marketers of electronic products, GREE has solidified its presence in Bangladesh over the past 25 years as the premier choice for air conditioning solutions.

In the past 15 years alone, GREE AC has dominated the Bangladeshi market, claiming the top spot with an impressive 25% market share. Its commitment to innovation, reliability, and affordability has made it the go-to brand for cooling needs across the country.

As summer temperatures soar, GREE once again steps up to the plate, offering a range of innovative products designed to combat the intense heat while accommodating various budgets.

GREE Remote Control Air Circulator Fan-FXDZ-2305Bg5

Designed to combat even the hottest of days, this Turbo Speed Fan comes packed with features that promise to revolutionise your comfort. One standout feature is the Air Tensity Spiral Grill, a special twist in the front grill that creates a spiral effect, allowing the air to flow seamlessly throughout the entire room.

Photo: Collected

But the innovation doesn't stop there. With its Enclosed Air Duct, the deep pitch blades are enclosed in a cylindrical duct, sculpting the air into a high-velocity column that powers through hot and cold zones alike.

One of the most notable features of the fan is its wider oscillation angle. With the ability to oscillate 60/90/120 degrees left and right, as well as 105 degrees up and down, you can rest assured that every inch of your space will be covered.

With eight speed settings and three modes (normal, sleep, turbo), you control your comfort level. Use sleep mode for a gentle breeze at night and turbo mode for maximum cooling. The fan includes a digital display and remote control for easy adjustments. Plus, removable and washable parts make maintenance easier.

Available at: Electro Mart

Price: Tk11,990.00

GREE Portable Air Cooler (KSWK-4001DGL)

In our quest for relief from the heat, the GREE Portable Air Cooler KSWK-4001DGL stands out for its innovative features. Its dedication to protection and convenience includes automatic shut-off when water levels are low, ensuring longevity and preventing pump damage.

For added peace of mind, the pump protection device lifts and overturns when necessary, safeguarding the unit from potential harm. Plus, with the power cord bracket and remote controller storage, everything you need is always within reach, making operation a breeze.

Photo: Collected

The easy storage water tank, inverted on the unit body, allows for hassle-free refilling. With two refilling methods available, you can choose what works best for you, whether it's filling from the top or using the side drain.

With a whopping 40-litre super-large water tank, this cooler ensures uninterrupted cooling for hours on end. And for extra chill, the built-in ice compartment allows you to enhance the cooling experience with ice cubes.

The cooler boasts a touch control and LED display, making it easy to adjust settings like fan speed and oscillation. Its continuous auto water-filling design ensures a constant flow of cool air without frequent refills. Additionally, with a 15-hour timer and power-off memory function, you can customise your cooling experience to fit your schedule.

Available at: Electro Mart

Price: Tk19,990.00