Irrespective of whether dealing with your tresses on a daily basis is a pleasure or a hassle to you personally, we all do something with our hair. For some, that might be as minimal as mindlessly throwing it into a top knot. For others, it can be a laborious, multi-step styling process. Every different occasion demands varied hairstyles, so it is very important to choose the right type of hairstyle for each event.

Every woman loves to own one or more hair styling tools in her cabinet. It is crucial that your hair toolbox is stocked only with high-quality devices that you know you can entrust with your luscious locks.

TBS lists a few budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game.

Philips HP8108/00 Hair dryer: In Bangladesh, you'll get many hair dryer brands available online, including Walton, Philips, Panasonic, Singer, Kemei, V&G, Dyson, Miyako, Nova, and so on.

Although branded hair dryers are always cool, the most preferred one is Philips HP8108/00 DryCare Essential Compact Hair Dryer, considering the build quality, price, safety, and the users' reviews. It is 1,000-watt power and is good for gentle drying, easy handling because of its compact design and light weight, and a foldable handle for unexacting storage.

This hairdryer offers two pre-selected speed or heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style. It also has a cool air setting for extra gentle drying. It has two years of worldwide guarantee.

Philips HP8108/00 is extremely reliable and consumes lesser power too. So, it's a win-win for you and the environment.

Price: Tk1,479

Where to find: daraz.com.bd

KM-2209 Dry Hair Split Volume Hair Straightener: KM-2209 Dry Hair Split Volume / Straight Hair & Above Perm Straight Hair Straightener is a gem of a hair gadget available in the market.

This KM2209 is a 2-in-1 design, with 140-220 degree Celsius temperature control to protect your hair. It comes with a swivel cord for a seamless styling experience. It has double negative ions to protect hair, along with professional PTC titanium heating plates and ceramic coating. It can be used for straight and curly hair. This straightener comes in blue and black and has a warranty of six months.

Price: Tk1,249

Where to find: penguin.com.bd, daraz.com.bd

Conair Volumizing Universal Hair Diffuser: This hair dryer diffuser attachment lifts hair with its "fingers" while diffused air gently dries hair quickly and efficiently, perfect for creating sculpted or moulded styles.

It is ceramic, corded electric, and lightweight, making it easy to carry. This diffuser is great for permed, naturally wavy or curly hair, helping maintain curls and waves without adding any unwanted frizz. It fits virtually any hair dryer.

Price: Tk1,278

Where to find: amazon.com

Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron: The 1-inch barrel of Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron produces classic curls – for use on short, medium, and long hair.

It comes in white and rose gold colour. It is designed to create beautiful, classic curls. This 1-inch curling iron features higher ceramic content for even heat and gorgeous, long-lasting styles with less frizz.

It boasts 30 heat settings with instant heat up to 375 degree F and turbo heat boost for difficult-to-style spots, plus a unique cool tip for safe, easy handling and an Auto Off feature. No lubrication is needed.

It also offers the best in heat and damage protection and anti-frizz control; features recessed buttons to prevent accidental shutoff and dual voltage for international travel.

Price: Tk1,491

Where to find: amazon.com