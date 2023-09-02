Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
02 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 05:16 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At a time when sleek and modern designs are a norm for household electronic devices, the Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage-style speaker stands out as a charming blast from the past. 

Combining classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, this speaker promises to transport you to a bygone era while keeping you connected to the present. Its unique blend of nostalgia and functionality makes it worth your attention.

Its vintage-inspired design, reminiscent of classic radios, offers a charming contrast to the uniformity of modern technology. The wooden exterior, adorned with faux leather accents, radiates a sense of artistry often absent in today's plastic-centric world. Whether it graces a bookshelf or a study desk, the DW21 effortlessly infuses any space with a dash of retro sophistication.

While the DW21 celebrates vintage aesthetics, its functionality is far from outdated. Connecting your devices to this bluetooth speaker is a breeze. With just a few taps on your smartphone or tablet, you can wirelessly pair the devices and stream your favourite tunes. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it accessible even for those who aren't tech-savvy. Adjusting the volume, skipping tracks, or even answering calls can be done with a press of a button.

The real surprise lies in the speaker's performance. The DW21 delivers crisp and clear sound that can easily fill a room. The balanced audio profile ensures that both highs and lows are well-represented, making it suitable for various genres of music. Whether you're into soothing jazz melodies or upbeat pop anthems, the DW21 won't disappoint. It won't rattle your windows with bass, but it will surely provide enough volume that's perfect for casual listening or a cosy get-together.

The DW21 boasts exceptional versatility as one of its standout features. In addition to its Bluetooth capabilities, this speaker offers a wide range of playback options. It comes equipped with an FM radio, allowing you to tune in to your favourite stations without requiring a separate device. Furthermore, it features a built-in USB port and an AUX input, accommodating various media sources and devices. 

Whether you're drawn to its vintage aesthetics, you're an audiophile in search of a distinctive piece, or you simply appreciate the fusion of past and present, the DW21 promises to make a lasting impression. If you're looking to infuse your audio experience with a touch of nostalgia, this speaker is unquestionably worthy of consideration.

 

Price: Tk3,000

Where to buy: www.gizzmonia.com 

 

