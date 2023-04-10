Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or just starting, having a high-quality coffee maker can make all the difference in your daily routine. Imagine waking up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, made just the way you like it, in the comfort of your own home.

A good coffee maker not only provides convenience and efficiency but also elevates the entire coffee experience to a new level. From classic drip machines to sleek espresso makers, there are countless options available to suit your personal taste and lifestyle.

So, if you're ready to take your coffee game to the next level, let's dive into the world of coffee makers and find the perfect one for you.

Philips coffee maker

The Philips Coffee Maker HD 7447 is a top-of-the-line coffee machine designed to deliver delicious and rich coffee with every cup. With a capacity of 1.2 litres, this machine can easily brew up to 10 cups of coffee in one go, making it an ideal choice for those who love to entertain guests.

The sleek black colour of the coffee maker is perfect for any modern kitchen, while its compact size (220 x 220 x 290 mm) makes it easy to store and use. With a powerful 1000W motor, it can quickly and efficiently brew your coffee to perfection.

Photo: Collected

The machine comes equipped with a high-quality glass jug that can withstand high temperatures and is easy to clean. Whether you prefer strong espresso or smooth cappuccino, this coffee maker can handle it all with ease.

Price: Tk3,150

Where to find: homedepot.com.bd

Delonghi Espresso coffee maker

If you're a coffee lover, then the Delonghi Espresso coffee maker (BCO320) is a must-have in your kitchen. This sleek black coffee machine is made from high-quality plastic and has a capacity of 1 litre, making it perfect for brewing a cup of coffee for yourself.

One of the standout features of the Delonghi Espresso coffee maker is its cappuccino system, which allows you to make creamy, frothy cappuccinos with ease. The coffee maker also has a practical cup storage feature, making it easy to store your coffee cups and saucers in a neat and organised way. The machine has a stainless steel espresso boiler, ensuring that your coffee is brewed at the perfect temperature every time.

Photo: Collected

The human interface input on the machine consists of easy-to-use buttons, making it simple to brew your coffee. The machine is designed to work with 220-240 volts, so you can use it anywhere in the world without any problems.

Price: Tk26,000

Where to find: mke.com.bd