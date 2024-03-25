Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

The lights dangle from above, the beautiful hues of the flowers fill the space, and a sole chair waits in the middle, inviting you in. But you can't sit in this chair because it is approximately the size of your thumb.

Tucked in a space between books stands this very scene, a garden house decor piece. The miniature shelf insert is beyond just a decor piece, it has a charm to it that makes you want to slip away amongst the little flowers.

These book nook shelf inserts are offered by Mise BD, and they are one of the most unique pieces to add to your shelf. The decor pieces are imported from China, and are by the company Rolife under Robotime.

Photo: Courtesy

The charm of these products is that they are made to be built. The box provides all the necessary parts, and you just have to take the time to put it together like a puzzle. They aren't just decor pieces; they are part of a hobby. Most of the components are made from eco-friendly wood, allowing them to be sturdy enough to stand on their own.

Mise offers a variety of options, allowing you to choose which scenery to build. Though these are only a few of the options, they showcase the variety the shop has to offer

Sakura Densaya

You can experience Tokyo's streets with enchanting cherry blossom trees with their piece, 'Sakura Densaya'.

This product presents a still of Japan right before a train stop. The bamboo architecture seen on the sides and the cherry blossom tree blooming from above truly transport you to a new place. It is so detailed that you can find AC vents on one side, making it seem like you're peering in from an alley.

Garden House

You can also settle down amongst the flowers with the 'Garden House'. This particular one is among their bestsellers, and for good reason. The scenery is composed in such a way that it looks like flowers are appearing from every direction, making it seem like the flowers are engulfing the inside of the garden house.

The interesting part of 'Garden House' is that it takes on the structure of a greenhouse, meaning that the walls are transparent. This will allow you to see the inside of the structure from different angles.

Magical House

Live your dreams of whimsy amongst the witches and wizards with their 'Magic House'. In contrast to 'Garden House', this one is a little more closed off. The front side looks like an opening through a brick wall, as if it is letting you in on a secret.

Photo: Courtesy

The miniature shops, with wizard hats and "summoning magic" signs, look like they were taken straight out of a storybook.

Where to find: https://www.instagram.com/mise.bd?igsh=bmkxa3N2MTFkcTB2

Price: Starts from Tk4,700