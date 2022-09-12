Boka Baksho: Beauty of Dhaka in the form of jewellery

Nawar-E-Jannat
12 September, 2022, 11:50 am
12 September, 2022

Boka Baksho: Beauty of Dhaka in the form of jewellery

Boka Baksho, an online jewellery shop, reflects the beauty and culture of Dhaka with simple, locally sourced materials

Nawar-E-Jannat
12 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 11:59 am
Boka Baksho: Beauty of Dhaka in the form of jewellery

Boka Baksho, an online jewellery shop, reflects the beauty and culture of Dhaka with simple, locally sourced materials. 

For authenticity and cultural representation, Boka Baksho collects materials from corners of the city and delivers a piece of these stories for you to wear. 
 
Boka Baksho was founded by Arnab Saha, with the aim of incorporating his knowledge and idea of architecture into art pieces. He draws inspiration from his travels around the city and showcases his experiences through his designs. 

Boka Baksho's aesthetic relies on being handmade with local materials. The owner collects materials from Asad Gate, Chawk Bazaar, and various other places, and uses them to create art. However, as all the designs are mostly handmade, the store refrains from mass-producing and only takes limited orders.

Aside from jewellery, the brand also sells a variety of minimalistic notebooks.

Here are a few of our top picks from their collection. 

Dhaka pendant

In the midst of the bustling city life, Boka Baksho's designs are like a breath of fresh air because they remind us of some of the countless stories this beloved city holds. One of the pieces that reflect the brand's theme the best is their very own Dhaka pendant.

If your friends and family abroad appreciate souvenirs, this piece makes for a great gift.

Price: Tk400 

The Ustad set

What makes the brand's style unique is that the artist likes playing with geometric shapes – their Ustad set is a testament to this style. The circular pendant is paired with triangular earrings and a rectangular ring. To offset the variety in shapes, the design of each piece is simple. This set is a great option for those who love dark and bold jewellery.

Price: Tk 750

The Panchami set

The Panchami set is one of their most unique pieces as its design is made of local Batik printed fabric. As the style is naturally vibrant, it makes this piece stand out as one of their most colourful pieces. Yet, it still uses the brand's signature wood-cut designs that become the foundation of the set. 

Price: Tk 700 per set

Where to buy: You can find Boka Baksho on their Facebook page at www.facebook. com/bokabaksho777

