The best mirrorless cameras to mirror your vision

Photography is an art that requires vision — and effort to realise that vision through the lenses. It is the most crucial aspect of photography at every level. But it does not mean that decent equipment is unnecessary. As a matter of fact, to take that one perfect photo as our eyes see it and to make that vision come true, having the ideal gear is a must.

Mirrorless cameras are all the buzz right now. DSLRs are still relevant, don't get me wrong, but mirrorless cameras give a much wider range and options to capture that one perfect moment or landscape as we picture them in our minds. With that being said, here are the best mirrorless cameras to go for right now.

Sony A7 IV: The Sony A7 IV is a 33-megapixel full-frame camera with the greatest autofocus technology available. It produces very sharp shots with good dynamic range. The grip is comfortable, and it is lightweight and compact enough to be carried all day without hurting your back. If one is to think if there is a camera best suited for everyone to use, this is it. The wide variety of 4K video settings and five-axis image stabilisation allows you to hand-hold it in low light, making it the best video and stills combination overall.

Photo: Collected

Price: Around Tk244,000 (Body) and Tk30,000 (Lenses)

Where to buy: Startech

Tech Land

Ryans

Camera Shop

Fujifilm XT-5: The XT-5 is one of the best cameras out there right now. With the 40-megapixel sensor, it is difficult to detect the difference between Fujifilm's APS-C sensors and the full-frame sensors used by the other cameras in this guide. The camera can capture the sharpest of photos without suffering from too much noise while retaining the details. The style of the camera body is reminiscent of analogue cameras, and maybe its best feature is how infrequently digital controls are required.

Photo: Collected

Price: Around Tk230,000 (Body) and Tk70,000 (Lenses)

Where to buy: Startech

Amazon

Daraz

Nikon Z6 II: This is probably a delight for Nikon fans. For devoted Nikon photographers, the Nikon Z6 II is an excellent alternative to the Sony A7III. The phase-detect autofocus technology is one of the best currently available, and the 24-megapixel full-frame sensor offers great dynamic range. The broader base mount of the Z-series lens system, enabling more light to reach the outer edges of the sensors, is noteworthy. The 58-mm f/0.95 lens (manual focus) and the remarkably compact 50-mm f/1.2 are examples of the advantages of this.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk187,000

Where to buy: Startech

Ryans

Amazon

Canon EOS R: Canon EOS R is the go-to choice for anyone like me, who is still not over their love for DSLR. It is a big, sturdy beast that reminds me of the things I used to adore about film cameras. Metal is used for everything, even the on/off switch. The sensor is sharp, has good contrast, and renders colours in a manner that is typical of Canon. There are fast R lenses available, and the R-Mount lens system achieves performance similar to those of the Nikon system by using a very large base diameter.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk164,000

Where to buy: Camera Shop

Startech

Amazon

It really wasn't easy to pick the best out of the many options available on the market. There are still many expensive cameras out there dedicated towards specific needs. However, the ones listed here are probably the best one could get their hands on overall.