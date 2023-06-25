Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

When we hear the word 'Bentley,' we think about luxury cars, and rightly so. Bentley Motors Ltd was founded in 1919 by W O Bentley, a famous British manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs.

However, in 2013, the company expanded further. With a long-running collaboration between Bentley's design team and the Luxury Living Group of Italy, a furniture wing called Bentley Home was established just a few years before Bentley Motor's 100-year mark.

Their furniture too became one of the luxury furniture brands in the world, manufactured in Italy. And only since 12 June this year, Bentley furniture has become available in Bangladesh.

Penthouse Livings, a luxury home decor and interior retailer that distributes premium furniture from all around the world, located at Banani in the capital has appointed itself as one of the exclusive dealers of Bentley Home. They are the first to bring Bentley Home to Bangladesh as an authorised seller.

Bentley Home is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail and high-quality materials. They feature modern and elegant designs that evoke a sense of luxury and sophistication although they draw inspiration from traditional styles and incorporate refined details, creating timeless pieces.

Skilled artisans meticulously handcraft each piece, paying attention to every detail, and ensuring the highest level of quality and precision. They often use fine woods, such as walnut and mahogany, along with luxurious upholstery fabrics and leather. And the curvy design is a signature sign of their furniture.

However, Bentley Home offers customisation options, allowing customers to personalise their furniture to suit their specific preferences and interior design requirements. This involves handpicking upholstery fabrics and finishes while crafting custom-made pieces that beautifully showcase individual styles.

Anisur Rahman, DGM and Head of Operations of Penthouse Livings said, "The term 'penthouse' typically refers to a luxurious and spacious apartment or dwelling located on the top floor or roof of a tall building, such as a high-rise condominium or hotel. The Bentley Home collections are inspired by a luxurious modern penthouse from where one could enjoy the unique landscape of any dynamic city, sitting or lying down on specially manufactured furniture. So that it would create a perfect backdrop, harmoniously staging the elegance and fluid contours of Bentley furniture. And since we are Penthouse Livings, we have added Bentley furniture with this beautiful synchronisation of the brand's ideology."

Only a few Bentley products are on display at Penthouse Livings. There are specific procedures and requirements involved in ordering the furniture. Customers must place their orders well in advance, typically 3-4 months prior to the desired delivery date. Once an order is received, Bentley begins the manufacturing process, which can take several months. "In certain cases, depending on the complexity or customisation requirements, the production time may extend to 6-7 months," said Anisur Rahman.

Here are a few highlight pieces presented by Bentley Furniture:

Ramsey Sofa

This original addition to Bentley's collection showcases a shell that gracefully tapers, flowing into armrests that reach upwards like beautifully outstretched wings.

Delicately crafted, the lines of the Ramsey sofa remain uninterrupted, creating an intriguing transparency between the seat and backrest. A touch of elegance is added with a gun-metal grey insert that frames the profile, extending below the seat and emphasising the apparent weightlessness of the piece.

Photo: Courtesy

The external back and armrests of the Ramsey sofa are meticulously veneered with a choice of Warm Grey Fiddleback Sycamore, Smoked Liquidambar, or Burr Walnut briar root, exuding sophistication. For those seeking versatility, an alternative version is available with fabric or leather upholstery that adds a touch of personalisation and comfort.

Richmond Bed

Prepare to be captivated by the Richmond bed, also known as the bed extraordinaire, which effortlessly embodies the essence of Bentley's exquisite craftsmanship. The moment your eyes meet this stunning piece, you will recognise its undeniable beauty and unmistakable flair.

Photo: Courtesy

The Richmond bed boasts a spacious design that pays homage to the elegance of Bentley's iconic models. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, showcasing the utmost dedication to perfection. The materials used in its construction are nothing short of extraordinary.

Matlock Veneered Top Coffee Table

The captivating Matlock coffee and side tables project showcases a harmonious interplay of contrasting elements, taking centre stage. This design marvel explores the artful combination of curved modules, seamlessly coming together to form the table's structural foundation.

Photo: Courtesy

The exquisite tabletop, available in Warm Grey Fiddleback Sycamore, Smoked Liquidambar, or Burr Walnut briar-root veneer, crowns the alluring structure. Its presence adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the overall composition.

The magic of the Matlock tables lies in the graceful juxtaposition of these curved modules, which not only enhance the visual appeal but also provide a strong and stable base for the tabletop.

By starting the journey in 2019 with a few North American furniture and accessories brands now Penthouse has almost 50 international brands including Bentley. Brands such as Poliform, Hessentia, Cornelio Cappellini, Elie Saab Maison, Tonin Casa, Christopher Guy, Eichholtz, Caracole, SMEG, and Nobilia Kitchen are also available. Most of these brands are European.