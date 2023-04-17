Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

It has been nothing short of a struggle to stay cool and cosy in this scorching heat and humidity. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or simply spending time outdoors, the hot and humid temperatures can make even the most mundane tasks a daunting challenge.

But some key essentials can make your daily routine at least a little more manageable. From portable fans that keep you cool to comfortable footwear that makes walking a breeze, having the right items can help you beat the heat.

So, before you step out into the sweltering heat, make sure you have these four summer essentials with you. These items will help you stay comfy and relaxed, no matter where your day takes you.

Stay cool with the rechargeable neckband fan

The Rechargeable Neckband Fan is the perfect summer accessory for anyone looking to beat the heat while staying hands-free. With its sleek and fashionable design, this neckband fan offers a powerful and refreshingly cool breeze that will help you stay comfortable no matter where you are.

The unique neckband design ensures that you can wear it around your neck and be completely hands-free, whether you're working at your desk or enjoying outdoor activities like walking or running. And with its adjustable fan angle, you can easily find the perfect angle to direct the cool air right where you need it.

This lightweight and portable neckband fan won't weigh you down or cause any discomfort, even during your most intense sports activities. And switching between the three different wind speeds is a breeze with just a simple press of the A key switch. With its rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to eight hours of cool and refreshing air on a single charge.

Price: Tk590

Where to find: shopz.com.bd

Step into summer with the Power Slide Slipper

Upgrade your summer footwear collection with the Essential Slide Sandals by Power. Perfect for any casual occasion, these sandals are designed to keep you cool and comfortable all day long.

Crafted with a rubber upper and sole in a classic black colour, these slide sandals offer a versatile look that can be paired with just about any outfit. The rubber sole provides excellent grip, while the open closing style allows for easy on and off.

Whether you're running errands, or just hanging out with friends, these slide sandals are a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Wear them with leggings and a loose shirt for a casual look, or pair them with denim shorts and a T-shirt for a cool, laid-back vibe. So, slip on these essential slide sandals, kick back, and relax in style all summer long.

Price: Tk1,124

Where to find: batabd.com

Stay fashionably cool with Yoyoso's Check Sunshade

Stay cool, stylish and protected from the blazing sun this summer with Yoyoso's Classic Oversized Check Sunshade. With its unique and beautiful design, this sunshade is the perfect accessory to elevate your summer look.

With an oversized design, it provides ample coverage to keep you cool and shaded no matter where your summer adventures take you. Plus, its portable fold-flat design makes it easy to take on the go, so you'll always be prepared for those sunny days.

Choose from a range of eye-catching colours, including Ash Black, Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, and Sky Blue, to match any outfit and make a statement wherever you go. Perfect for while commuting to work, attending classes, or just running errands around town, the Classic Oversized Check Sunshade from Yoyoso is a must-have for any summer wardrobe.

Price: Tk1,363

Where to find: yoyosobangladesh.com

Summer-ready hydration with Triple Tree water bottle

The Triple Tree stainless steel sports water bottle is the ultimate companion for all your adventures, whether it's cycling, camping, or even just a day at the office in this mad humidity. Although it's a single-layer wall stainless steel bottle with no heat preservation function, it's still perfect for keeping your cold drinks cool and refreshing.

The specially designed insulated stainless steel cap is leak-proof and has a heavy-duty thread to keep it firmly attached. Its high-quality silicone ring ensures that there are no leaks, no matter how much you shake it or tip it over. And with its wide mouth opening of 1.9 inches, you can easily add ice cubes or fruit to your drinks.

This 1000ml capacity water bottle is lightweight, weighing only 2.1 pounds, making it easy to carry with you anywhere you go. It comes with a free hook, making it even more convenient to attach to your bags or bikes.

Price: Tk2,630

Where to find: ubuy.com.bd