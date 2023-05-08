Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

Among the plethora of online shops in Bangladesh lies a small online shop, Baksho Bunon, that's taking Bangladeshi people by storm with witty mugs, beautiful notebooks and artistic maps.

Founded by Sadman Masood, a marketer by profession and a design enthusiast at heart, Baksho Bunon offers a unique collection of home decor and daily-use products that are both visually appealing and Bangladeshi culture-infused.

Baksho Bunons' design philosophy is simple but powerful: design should enhance the way we live, added benefit: make it funky!

Photo: Courtesy

"Baksho Bunon is my passion project. I wanted to create a brand that will induce awe and a sense of individualism. I noticed that most of the home decor products in the market were the same, lacking uniqueness and experience. And that's where my inspiration for the store came from," said Sadman.

And the response has been nothing short of amazing. Baksho Bunon's framed maps have been particularly popular, with customers praising their quality and style. The brand has even attracted international customers, including embassies and people looking to give gifts.

Framed Maps

Handmade with wood, the framed maps by the brand are aesthetic, modern, and stylish wall décor perfect as living room, bedroom, or any other room decor. For the prints, Baksho Bunon uses Inkjet Matt Lamination, of 300+ GSM to keep prints fade-free for a longer time. The prints are able to absorb and hold colour and still deliver a sharp, vibrant finish, which allows them to withstand the test of time and still look like they did the first day you hung them on the wall.

Photos: Courtesy

Price: Tk1,200

Quirky Mugs

The ceramic mugs are one of a kind in Bangladesh when it comes to design. They have offbeat and fun quotes on them like 'kotha kom kaaj beshi', 'shami bidesh', 'pera nai' etc. Perfect to use at the office or at home!

Price: Tk400

Photo: Courtesy

Classic notebooks

Made with premium quality papers, the notebooks by this brand are no less than a collectible for stationary enthusiasts. All the notebooks come in a standard size - 8.5 inches x 5.5 inches. Available in six designs, these notebooks will create a unique personalised experience.

Photo: Courtesy

Price: Tk275