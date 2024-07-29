Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

Diving into the vast world of baking can be as daunting as it is delightful. Baking can take different forms, from cookies and cakes to pizzas and pies.

As new bakers, it is essential to remember that you do not need every fancy gadget mentioned by the experts in their cookbooks. Instead, focus on acquiring a few basic tools that suit your baking style and needs. You can gradually expand your toolkit as your skills grow over time.

With that said, having basic yet good quality tools is a game-changer for your baking skills. Having these high-quality baking equipment in your arsenal can save you money in the long run, and ensure your tools stand the test of time. For example, multipurpose tools can minimise kitchen clutter and cover the essentials within one tool.

Keeping these in mind, The Business Standard has curated a list of items for new bakers, to help them start their new journey with confidence.

Stainless steel measuring cups and spoons

Baking is all about precision and accuracy. You must have the right amount of ingredients in the bowl to make a fresh batch of fluffy, mouth-watering baked goodies. This is where the measuring cups and spoons come in handy, ensuring precision in every scoop.

Photo: Collected

These measuring cups are made of stainless steel with a silicone handle, to ensure comfort and ease of grip. This set includes cups and spoons of different sizes, ranging from 1 cup to 1/4th tsp.

It is resistant to rust and corrosion, making it durable and long-lasting in terms of quality. This set comes in a hinge ring that is easy to open, allowing you to remove the spoons and cups individually as per your needs, and arrange them neatly in your drawer without the fear of losing them.

Due to its non-stick feature, each measuring cup and spoon in this set will give you accurate measurements engraved on the handle, reducing measurement errors.

Where to find: Daraz

Price: Tk1,200

Kenwood Hand Mixer and Egg Beater

Hand mixers are generally perfect for mixing smaller batches and are recommended for beginners, as they are easy to use, cheaper, and compact, compared to a stand mixer.

Photo: Collected

This hand mixer is lightweight and has a powerful 450W motor, five different speeds, and a turbo, making it versatile for novice bakers. It is an ideal appliance to practise various tasks, such as whisking, whipping, folding and mixing.

The stainless steel beaters and kneaders are detachable, making them convenient for storage and easy to clean. This appliance also has a splash guard, helping you keep your counter mess-free.

It also comes with a one-year service warranty, ensuring the support you need in case of any minor issues or malfunctions.

Where to buy: M.K.Electronics

Price: Tk6,188

Assorted pan set

This set of baking moulds is perfect for new bakers, as it helps them experiment with various styles and designs while baking.

Photo: Collected

The different shapes and sizes of baking moulds that come in this set, such as the heart-shaped mould, six-slot cupcake muffin tray, and the nonstick bread loaf pan, allows you to get creative and encourages you to experiment with different baking techniques, based on different occasions.

These fundamental baking moulds will help novice bakers bake muffins, brownies, cupcakes and bread more confidently. They have a non-stick feature, which ensures that their baked goodies will come out perfectly every time, with no burnt ends.

Where to find: Daraz

Price: Tk690

Silicone spatula and brush set

Even if you have a hand mixer, a spatula is essential, because it can help maintain accuracy in the ingredients, such as scraping the mixture off the bowl and folding it. In specific recipes, the folding process helps preserve the airiness of the batter.

Photo: Collected

The spatula ensures that the ingredients are not overmixed, which can affect the texture and taste of the baked goods. Additionally, the brush can be used to brush the bottom of a pan before pouring in the batter, to prevent the baked goods from sticking to the pan. It can also be used to give pastries an egg wash or a butter glaze, which adds the perfect finishing touch to them.

Both tools are heat resistant, easy to clean, and gentle on nonstick surfaces, making them durable and a necessity for your baking journey.

Where to find: iferi

Price: Tk190

Electrolux KOFEH70OX built-in electric oven

Electric ovens are generally renowned for their even heat distribution, making them ideal for baking, which requires precise temperature control. This user-friendly electric oven has automated features like bottom heat, grilling, moist fan baking, and a pizza setting, catering to the baking needs of new bakers.

Photo: Collected

Additionally, it has an oven cavity with three baking levels, enabling you to bake multiple items at once, maximising efficiency. The multi-level cooking feature ensures even heat distribution, resulting in evenly-cooked dishes every time.

The LED timer ensures accuracy and precision, making it easier for beginners to avoid guesswork, reducing the risk of overcooking or undercooking, and achieving perfect results without much fuss.

Its compact built-in feature with dimensions (590 x 560 x 550 mm) can also save a lot of space in your kitchen. The Aqua clean feature simplifies the post-baking cleaning process by loosening stubborn residue with humidity for easier cleaning.

Where to find: UNIQUE kitchen and home appliances

Price: Tk85,000