Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Like me, if you also consider perfume containers a collectible, Good Girl by Carolina Herrera is definitely an item you should not miss out on. The perfume comes with a super appealing high-heel-shaped container in dark blue.



Well, the name of the perfume does not really match up with the theme of the container, and neither does the fragrance. The scent's powerful base notes of tonka bean, cocoa and amber are intense, appealing, and bring out the baddie within you. Bad girls definitely wear 'Good Girl'.

Good Girl was released in 2016. It is a sweet-floral scent with heart notes of tuberose, Bulgarian rose, jasmine, Orange blossom, cinnamon and praline.

The charisma of this fragrance is strong and intense enough to leave a lasting impression. It captivates people within moments and even lingers for a while after you've left the scene. It can even reach people from afar.

The durability is also quite impressive, with more than eight hours of adhesion to the skin. In fact, the perfume has a solid 7.9 rating on longevity criteria at the perfumo.net blog.

This is definitely the perfume you can wear at work or during daylong outings.

Good Girl is a fragrance that will not go unnoticed.

Rating: 8.5/10

Price: Tk9,500 - Tk12,000 for 80 ml (depends on dollar rate and availability)

Where to buy: BPIB, Shajgoj, Perfume World, Perfume BD, Perfume Bazaar BD