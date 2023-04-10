Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

With their unique collection of bags, Rene' Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Rene' Bangladesh is a brand that exudes pride in its local heritage. Its commitment to showcasing the beauty of Bangladesh has been evident since its establishment in 2015 by Sanjana Zaman. With their unique collection of bags, Rene' Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products.

This year, the brand is back with a bang with their latest collection, La La Land backpacks, which are nothing short of an artistic masterpiece. Inspired by an imaginary land that embodies the essence of nature, water, faces and culture, these backpacks are a vibrant tribute to the diverse world we live in.

Each backpack is uniquely crafted to capture the beauty of the natural world and the richness of human culture. The La La Land backpacks are not just bags, but an expression of art, creativity, and passion for the local heritage, which make the collection the perfect statement piece.

Experience the thrill of nature with Aranya

The Aranya backpack from the La La Land collection is a true reflection of nature's beauty and an ideal companion for those who love to explore the outdoors. The backpack's vibrant green colour reminds us of the lush forests and verdant meadows that surround us.

Photo: Courtesy

Crafted with durability in mind, the backpack is made from high-quality Printed Taffeta fabric and faux leather that can withstand the toughest weather conditions, including rain. It has ample storage space to carry all your essentials, making it the perfect backpack for your outdoor adventures.

With its sleek and stylish design, the Aranya backpack is not only functional but also a fashion statement. Whether you're hiking through a forest or strolling through the city, the Aranya backpack is the perfect way to carry your belongings in style.

Make waves with Jol Torongo

The Jol Torongo backpack from the series is a beautiful tribute to the serene and calming beauty of water waves. Its vibrant blue colour reflects the tranquil hues of the ocean, making it an ideal companion for those who seek the peace and tranquillity of nature.

Photo: Courtesy

The backpack's design is inspired by the fluid and effortless movement of water, with its sleek and stylish appearance embodying the elegance and grace of the ocean.

Whether you're hiking through a mountain trail or strolling along the beach, the Jol Torongo backpack is a perfect choice for those who love to explore the outdoors. With its unique and elegant design, it is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go.

Embrace uniqueness with Mukhosh

The Mukhosh backpack is a stunning and vibrant tribute to the diversity and richness of human faces and masks. Its multicolour design celebrates different cultures and traditions, making it a unique and eye-catching accessory for those who value individuality and self-expression.

Photo: Courtesy

The backpack's sleek and stylish appearance embodies the essence of creativity and art, making it a perfect choice for those who seek to express themselves through fashion. Crafted from waterproof Taffeta fabric and faux leather, the backpack is not only fashionable but also durable, ensuring that it lasts for a long time.

Whether you're exploring the city or attending a music festival, the Mukhosh backpack will surely make you stand out from the crowd. So, if you're looking for a unique and colourful accessory that reflects your individuality, then this backpack would be a perfect pick.

Unleash your superpower with Comic

The Comic backpack is the perfect accessory for those who love comic books and superheroes. With its fun and quirky design, the backpack is sure to give the wearer a striking look.

Photo: Courtesy

The backpack's print features bright and bold colours that capture the essence of the character's strength and courage, making it an ideal choice for those who want to express their love for their favourite comic book heroes. Measuring 12.5 inches in height, 14 inches in length, and 4.5 inches in width, the backpacks from this series are the perfect size to carry all your essentials.

Whether you're heading to school, work, or a comic book convention, the Comic backpack is a functional and stylish complement that is sure to catch everyone's eye. Crafted with high-quality materials, the backpack is not only durable but also comfortable to wear, ensuring that it can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use.

Price: Tk1,500 each

Where to find: facebook.com/renebd2015