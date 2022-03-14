Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple product launches are rarely low-key, and they never fail to grab the attention of all the tech lovers out there. Their very first product event of the year was no different and lived up to all the hype, leaks and rumours.

Apple released a bunch of new products during a virtual event called 'Peek Performance' on 8 March, 2022. The event was streamed from 11:30pm IST and lasted for an hour.

During the event, Apple launched four new devices, including the iPhone SE 3 5G with Apple's A15 Bionic processor, the new iPad Air with Apple's M1 chipset, the Mac Studio and the Studio Display. Apple also introduced two new colours for the iPhone 13 series.

New iPhone SE 3 with A15 chip

Apple announced a new iPhone SE 3 with A15 Bionic. It claims the A15 Bionic is much faster than all smartphones at all prices.

The graphics performance of the new iPhone SE will be at par with that of the latest iPhone 13 series. The new iPhone SE features glass and aluminium design in three colours: White, red and black.

Apple said the iPhone SE includes the toughest glass on a smartphone, the same as that on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The new smartphone retained the home button from previous designs with an improved battery life. Additionally, users will be able to take advantage of the 5G network.

The company has included Deep Fusion, Smart HDR and photographic styles too, along with the features of iOS 15.

Apple has removed the outer plastic packaging from the smartphone's pack. The new iPhone costs $429 and will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 countries from March 18, 2022.

New iPad Air with M1 chip

Apple is bringing the new M1 chip to the iPad Air lineup. Users will be able to handle heavy ProCreate projects and run demanding games on the device.

The front camera on the iPad Air has been upgraded with the latest 12MP ultrawide camera, which supports Apple's Centre Stage technology.

The new iPad Air will support 5G connectivity as well. Apple says the new device will be compatible with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

iPad users will be able to use the new iPad OS 15 features. The new iPad will be available at the starting price of $599 and it will be globally available from March 18, 2022.

The new Studio Display along with the Mac Studio

The Studio Display features an all-display design with an aluminium chassis. Users will also be able to purchase tilt and height-adjustable options.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch display that can go up to 600 nits of brightness and supports over a billion colours. It also supports Apple True Tone and comes with an anti-reflective coating.

The Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip inside it. Additionally, the top bezel of the display features a 12MP ultrawide camera and supports Centre Stage, which has been introduced for the Mac for the very first time.

The display also has studio-quality microphones and features a six-speaker system for delivering a balanced sound, along with support for Spatial Audio. Apple has also released two new Magic Keyboards and Mouse for the new Studio Display.

New M1 Ultra chip for Mac

Apple is adding one last chip to the Apple family called M1 Ultra. Up until now, Apple M1 Max has been the most powerful processor by the company.

However, Apple is implementing UltraFusion technology to increase the performance of its chip further.

With Apple M1 Ultra, the company brings low latency, massive bandwidth and power efficiency and performs eight times faster than the original M1 chip.

It has a powerful 20 core CPU and a huge 64 core GPU. M1 Ultra delivers more power than fellow 16 core CPUs while using 90% less power.

M1 Ultra will be combined with the capability of MacOS in a new device with breakthrough performance and connectivity. It is called Apple Mac Studio, which is accompanied by Studio Display.

The Mac Studio reimagines what a high-performance desktop looks like. Apple has integrated the performance of the M1 Ultra in the form factor of Mac Mini. This portable CPU can be used with the Studio Display that can connect with it seamlessly.

Mac Studio comes with multiple ports for connectivity as well, and it can connect with up to four displays simultaneously. The Mac Studio will come with multiple M1 chips, including the M1 Max, which outperforms the Mac Pro.

Additionally, the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra offers 60% faster performance than Mac Pro with a 26 core CPU. The M1 Max Mac Studio comes with 64GB of unified memory and the M1 Ultra Max Studio comes with a whopping 128GB unified memory.

Two new colours for iPhone 13

Apple has introduced fresh new colours for its iPhone 13 and 13 Pro smartphones. The former gets a simple green colour while the Pro models now have the Alpine Green option.

The new premium Alpine Green finish for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max is achieved through multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics on its surface. It joins the existing Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue options.