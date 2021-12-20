All about stationeries and where to go to find them

From basic supplies like pens and highlighters to stress relieving slimes and clays, stationery stores and gift shops are always full of surprises.

There was a time when local stationeries were the only places to look for necessary office and school supplies.

As time passed, brands such as Hallmark and Archies came into the market, bringing eye-catching gift items, colourful cards, fancy notebooks, pens and whatnot.

Along with the above mentioned brands, we explored modern brands like Miniso and Yoyoso who often bring out adorable theme-based stationery items. We also kept segments for local shops and online shops.

Miniso Bangladesh

Miniso Bangladesh has a wide range of stationeries. There is something for people of every age. Prices of kids' colouring sets, animal plushies and colouring pens start from Tk299+.

If you love doodling, the Water Soluble Double Headed pens with dual thickness is worth giving a try.

You can choose any three colours for Tk299+. There are metallic markers too at the same price.

The Mickey and Minnie Sticky notepad set for Tk399+ can be a gift for yourself or a friend.

Gel pens and pencils with rulers retail for Tk99 each. The multi-coloured highlighters are Tk199.

Miniso offers a great variety of notebooks. You will get notepads in different shapes and sizes, starting from Tk299+ and going up to Tk399+.

For Marvel lovers, the Marvel notebooks for Tk549 could be great gifts.

Apart from these, you will find play doughs within the range of Tk199 to Tk399, depending on the size of the container.

The watercolours for Tk199 and colouring puzzles forTk299 would make great budget gifts for children.

Yoyoso Bangladesh

Most Yoyoso stationeries are of eye-soothing pastel colours.

As your grab-and-go option, check the Paper Mate Macarons Gel Pens.

The cute and convenient pens with ultra-smooth ink come in eight colours, costing Tk103 each.

To make your messy workstation an organised one, try their colourful ticket holder. It will help to bind sheets together, while leaving the papers intact.

Removal is easier and quicker than staplers; they retail for Tk313 per box.

Correcting mistakes on paper has been easier with the correction tape from Yoyoso. You can get four pieces at Tk366.

The white masking tape is almost invisible in most papers, which makes it a better alternative for fluids.

Additionally, you will not have to wait for it to dry; you can write immediately over it.

The Tk418 worth portfolio planning notepad will help to plan your days better.

Highlight your notes with the Morandi Valve Press Type Highlighter, retailing for Tk103 each.

Its unique and distinctive shape makes it easy to use. It is available in six colours.

The Rubik's Cube Puzzle Magic Ruler for Tk314 can be a great addition to a student's pencil box.

The Sunway Deer Gel Pen drivers have an incredibly smooth result. The needle tip gives you precision while the pen is comfortable to hold.

Hallmark and Archies

If you do not have a Miniso or Yoyoso shop around you but are still looking for some cool stationeries, you can look for them in Hallmark or Archies showrooms.

They have a variation of notebooks, within the range of Tk250 to Tk950, depending on the size and material.

You will find colour boxes at around Tk800. However, we found a massive wooden colour set that caught our eyes, which was for Tk2,750.

Wooden pens usually retail for Tk120, however, their practicality can be questioned.

Local shops

No matter how many times we vouch for fancy supplies, local stationery shops never fail to give you a trip down the memory lane.

The Islamia Library in Mohammadpur, Gyankosh and Boi Bichitra in Dhanmondi, or the stationery shops in New Market are great places to buy pens, markers, notebooks etc. Unlike branded shops, you can bargain here.

You would find slimes of different types for around Tk150 and dry sand and clay for Tk150. The sticky notes cost between Tk40 and Tk80.

Notebooks cost around Tk50 and the price can go up to Tk250. A set of 12 pencils usually cost around Tk280.

Online shops

Online gift shop Pixels has a combo of a planner, a grid notebook and a pen. All these in a beautiful box for Tk350.

You will also find letter writing combos, notebooks and thick painting pads at a very reasonable price.

You can get waterproof flower stickers at only Tk40 in the online shop Paper n Pastel. They have Dot Sticker Washi Tapes at Tk170 each.

Feather Art & Craft BD offers a set of 10 rolls of washi tapes for Tk410. Time Excerpts Series Retro Vintage Notebooks are available at Tk199 each.