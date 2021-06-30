ACI launches Lite Brown atta

Brands

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 08:27 pm

ACI launches Lite Brown atta

ACI Pure has launched Lite Brown Atta for those consumers who are not being able to consume brown flour after knowing about its nutritional value and benefits due to the prolonged habit of consuming traditional white flour. 

The launching ceremony was inaugurated by the ACI Executive Director (Finance & Planning) Pradip Kar Chowdhury and the ACI Deputy Executive Director Anup Kumar Saha on Wednesday at ACI Centre. 

Lite brown atta is third-generation flour made with a completely new formula and is more nutritious compared to the regular ones, said a press release. 

ACI hopes that a consumer will get habitual to a healthy lifestyle by starting the consumption of lite brown atta. 
 

