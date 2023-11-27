AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

Dust, the perennial nemesis of electronic appliances, has a particular penchant for settling on delicate surfaces within our AC units.

As winter is knocking on the door, your AC is about to go into a hibernation period. Hence, it is more susceptible to dust attacks than ever before. To battle this fight with dust, an AC dust cover can be your warrior, a simple yet vital accessory that plays a crucial role in maintaining the longevity and efficiency of our cooling systems.

This winter, Trendy Goodies, an F-commerce company, presents an extensive collection of AC dust covers featuring various floral prints and geometric patterns. These covers cater to both 1-ton and 2-ton AC units, ensuring a stylish and snug fit with their elasticised ends, making installation seamlessly quick and easy.

These AC dust covers, crafted from durable and breathable Spandex fabric, form an impenetrable barrier, preventing dust from infiltrating the inner sanctum of your air conditioner. It's a formidable line of defence that extends the longevity and functionality of your AC, ensuring it operates at peak efficiency beyond the winter season. They are not just functional; they also bring an element of style and personalisation to your living space. These covers can be chosen to complement your interior décor.

Beyond its role as a protector against dust, the AC dust covers actively contribute to maintaining the AC's performance. By preventing dust accumulation on coils, filters, and other critical components, the cover facilitates unimpeded airflow. Unrestricted airflow translates to improved efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and ultimately, lower electricity bills.

Where to buy: Trendy Goodies

Price: Tk350

