5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

Travel often brings unexpected situations, however, packing the right accessories can help you handle these challenges more efficiently.

Inspired by Amazon Marketplace, 'Trekmad' started its journey in 2023 to help travellers with the right kind of products and ensure a smooth journey.

The brand is founded by four travel enthusiasts: Md Shakib Munshi, Md Asif Hasan, Md Abid Hasan and Nayeem Hossain Rony.



Currently, it is offering 327 active products including travel adapters, cable organiser bags, TSA locks, luggage covers, removable zippers, 3-D eye masks and many more.

Trekmad also has unique products like disposable emergency urine bags and portable mini digital weight scales. Most of the items are sourced from mainland China.

The Business Standard reviewed five innovative products from the brand's website.

Universal adapter with multiple slots

Incompatible power outlets are one of the most common and frustrating challenges faced by globetrotters. This seemingly minor issue can have a significant impact, often leaving travellers unable to charge their devices and disconnected from the world.

The rectangular-shaped travel adapter by Trekmad is made of plastic and comes with a protective bag.

Photo: Courtesy

Despite its small size, it features three or more slots, allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time. This multi-slot functionality is particularly useful for travellers who need to power up their smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets on the go.

While primarily aimed at travellers, this adapter's versatility makes it suitable for regular use as well.

Price: Tk1,250

Silicone foldable water bottle

Unlike a traditional water bottle, a silicone foldable water bottle saves valuable space in your bag. It is ideal for travellers who are always on the go and need to pack light.

The bottles offered by Trekmad are made from food-grade silicone, ensuring safety and durability. They are lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry around.

Photo: Courtesy

Additionally, these are resistant to breakage and can tolerate high temperatures, making them perfect for various travel conditions.

Each bottle has a capacity of 600ml and is available in four pretty pastel shades: green, pink, blue, and grey.

Whether you are hiking through mountains or exploring city streets, these bottles will be a practical and fashionable choice for you.

Price: Tk890

Smart combination TSA safe lock

A smart combination TSA safe lock is an essential tool for ensuring your luggage remains safe and intact.

Photo: Courtesy

TSA safe means these can be opened by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents if needed and without damaging the locks or your luggage.

These locks are not just for luggage. They can be used for securing backpacks, gym lockers, briefcases etc.

The lock offers 1000 combinations for safety and there's no need to worry about losing the keys- simply set a memorable code, and you're good to go!

Price: Tk690

Passport cover and ID card holder

Keeping your passport and boarding pass organised and in one place allows you to navigate through security checkpoints and boarding processes more efficiently, reducing stress and saving time.

Photo: Courtesy

The passport covers offered by Trekmad are crafted from high-quality PU leather, ensuring durability and a modern look.

The covers feature multiple compartments for storing your cards, providing added convenience.

Available in two stylish colours, blue and pink, each cover is elegantly printed with a world map design, making it both functional and fashionable for your travels.

Price: Tk390

Windproof automatic umbrella with safety hook

After using an umbrella in the rain, we often struggle to find a place to hang it, as putting the wet thing back in your bag is not an option.

Photo: Courtesy

Trekmad's windproof umbrella offers a simple yet innovative solution to this problem with its built-in safety hook that allows you to easily hang the umbrella on the strap of your bag, keeping your other belongings dry.

The umbrellas are generously sized, providing ample coverage for up to two people.

Available in five colours- green, black, off-white, blue, and grey- these umbrellas combine practicality with style, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable during any downpour.

Price: Tk2,850

Available at: www.trekmad.com

