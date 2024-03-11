5 bargain Xiaomi products flying under the radar

Over the years, the brand Xiaomi has become synonymous with budget cell phones, wearables and ear gadgets. But, under its banner, Xiaomi Corporation, commonly known as Xiaomi and registered as Xiaomi Inc, manufactures a wide range of consumer electronics and related software, home appliances, automobiles and household hardware.

The brand was founded in 2010 in Beijing by now multi-billionaire Lei Jun, along with six senior associates. You would be surprised to know that the brand's first launched product (2010) was not a cellphone. It was MIUI, a mobile operating system developed exclusively for their smartphones.

In the following year, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone. The brand continued its research and development with rigour and kept releasing new products one by one, starting from simple accessories like automated umbrellas to sophisticated products like gaming monitors.

TBS took stock of Xiaomi's products and picked the five most underrated products guaranteed to ensure excellent value for price.

Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker Youth Edition

A move away from boring rectangular-shaped induction cookers, the Xiaomi Mijia Induction Cooker Youth Edition is a modern, sleek and round-shaped induction user-friendly cooker for the youth.

Photo: Collected

Instead of a number of usually confusing and useless buttons and dials, this cooker only has a single big dial knob on the front, along with a touch-sensitive button on both sides of the dial. The dial acts as a power toggle and the knob sets the power level. The power level goes all the way from 0 to 99 in increments of +/- 1. In addition, a set of nine LED lights above the knob indicates the power level as well.

The cooker has a black glass top with a spring-loaded temperature sensor that pops up slightly in the centre. This allows the sensor to come in proper contact with the bottom of the cooking pan or pot and get a more accurate temperature reading.

Moreover, the cooker uses 2,100W, which is quite high. At max setting, a litre of water takes slightly over 2 minutes to boil.

Price: Tk6,500

Where to Buy: ShopZ, Gadget N Music, Amaya, Penguin BD

Xiaomi Mijia Handheld 30kPa Steam Iron

If you are too particular about the upkeep of your closet and love to style in wrinkle-free, perfectly pressed clothes, Xiaomi Mijia Handheld 30kPa Steam Iron Mite Removal for Clothes is made just for you. This innovative steam iron boasts a range of features designed to make your ironing experience quick, efficient and hassle-free.

Photo: Collected

With a swift heating time of just 30 seconds, you can start ironing in no time. Whether you prefer flat ironing or hanging ironing, this versatile device supports multiple ironing modes to suit your needs. The creative "Explosive Steaming" Technology is a game-changer, penetrating deep into fabric fibres to effortlessly smooth out stubborn wrinkles. No more struggling with creases; this iron is here to save the day. The product has a solid 4.9 stars on AliExpress, and you will find countless positive and reassuring reviews.

But this steam iron doesn't stop at wrinkle removal. It's also a hygiene champion. The high-temperature steam effectively eliminates bacteria and mites, boasting an impressive sterilisation rate of 99.99% and a 100% mite removal rate. Your clothes won't just look great; they'll be hygienically clean.

Price: Tk6,490

Where to Buy: Ryans Computer, Penguin BD, Star Tech, Skyland Computer BD



Xiaomi Mi Dual Mode Wireless Mouse Silent Edition

Xiaomi Mi Dual Mode Wireless Mouse Silent Edition is one of the gems by Xiaomi that has all the functionality you need and, at the same time, ensures that you are never distracted. At least not by your peripherals. The mouse is specially designed to increase your productivity without compromising on things like ease of use and comfort.

Photo: Collected

To ensure that your workspace always remains uncluttered, the mouse is completely wireless. You can connect it in dual mode to no less than two computers at the same time. Switch easily between the two devices by simply pressing the small button on top of the mouse. Thanks to 2.4 GHz (including USB receiver) and Bluetooth 4.2, the connection is always fast and stable.

In addition to the left and right mouse buttons and the scroll wheel, the mouse is also equipped with two hotkeys that allow you to scroll through pages super fast and incredibly easily. This is ideal while editing documents, but of course, also while surfing. With the 1300 dpi sensitivity, you will enjoy smooth cursor control and easy text selection.

Price: Tk1,600

Where to Buy: Gad Style BD, Gadget N Music, tBazaar, Penguin BD

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Weight Scale 2

Photo: Collected

For the price, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 is a decent entry-level smart scale for anyone interested in tracking body composition.

In terms of design and appearance, Xiaomi has undoubtedly done its assignment right. It's not just a plate of glass plonked onto some feet: its underside curves pleasingly up to meet its shiny, tempered glass surface, and the display is in bright white LEDs. In the centre of the scale is a discreet, mirrored Mi logo and in the corners, four silvery discs.

Like all the best smart scales, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 has a ton of body measurements to help you keep track of your health and fitness. It comes in a minimalist white design and is lightweight and well-made.

Pairing with the Zepp Life app is easy, although you will need to register first. The thing about this product is that without the app, you're really just getting a fancy-looking scale — the only thing you can see is your weight. Making the most of the app, however, means you can see more information about changes to your body composition, which can help to motivate you to stay on track with healthy habits.

Price: Tk2,700

Where to Buy: Shop Z, Penguin BD, Star Tech

70mai A500s Dash Cam Pro Plus+

70mai A500s Dash Cam Pro Plus+ With RC06 Rear Camera Set (Global Version) is a lesser-known affordable front and rear dash camera. First released in 2021, it supports a basic parking mode if installed with the (optional) hard wiring kit. If an impact is detected while the car is off, the camera will wake up and record a video clip. When you return to your car, you'll receive a voice notification informing you that an event was recorded.

Photo: Collected

The A500S is fairly small and comes in a stealthy wedge shape, so it should be barely noticeable behind your windshield to a casual onlooker. The camera comes with a 2-inch screen and 4 buttons, so it can easily be controlled that way. It also supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, so if you prefer, you can manage the camera via your (Android or iOS) smartphone.

The GPS is built-in, so you can see your speed and coordinate tags in the video feed. The forward camera's maximum resolution is 2592×1944, which is a 4:3 format. The rear camera records at 1080p, which is also a 16:9 format.

Price: Tk2,700

Where to Buy: Shop Z, Penguin BD, Star Tech