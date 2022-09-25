Her Stories - Adventures Of Supergirls: From the perspective of a 10-year old girl

Recently I read the book titled "Her stories by Amiya" which narrates stories about women who have been no less than supergirls.

They are always instructed for house chores whereas the boys are to work for the family, and it posed these questions in my mind: Why boys aren't instructed to do what girls do? Why do only boys have the right to study properly where girls don't? Why do only boys can dream about being a doctor, engineer, artist, actor.? Why girls can't dream the same things?

But the book tells the tales of women who dreamt and made their dreams come true. They had boundaries with rules too but they broke those.

It harkens to the plights the famous poet Sufiya Kamal faced, she was forbidden to study or write but she broke the boundary and lived her dream.

The stories in the book tell that not only boys are capable to handle things alone, but girls are also capable.

It uses Dr Zohora Begum Kazi as an example - the first Bangali Muslim female physician. Her father was a doctor. She used to approach her father and learn things from there.

Like them, there are more stories of supergirls written in this book.

The book leaves the message that we shouldn't compare girls and boys; all are human and we all are the same.