Al Faya, one grain at a time

Famous places and landmarks have a knack for creeping into our psyche. It's easier because of ubiquitous social media. We not only bask in the glory of those landmarks, but also successfully and proudly project them onto the distant admiring souls whose goal in life becomes to visit them at any cost.

Such is the power of landmarks that they immediately make their way into Instagram and then, our bucket lists. We often come to know of a place because of them, not the other way around.

But then, there are many invisible ones that quietly lay themselves bare to the most curious few. They are often the hidden gems mostly undisturbed and unspoiled.

Photo: Courtesy

Al Faya is one such place, tucked in relative obscurity in a sun-drenched valley surrounded by rocky hills and occasional sand dunes. Hidden in plain sight in the barren desert of Sharjah, UAE, she only beckons those who go the extra mile to appreciate music, or have the uncanny ability to chill in nothingness.

I have been to Dubai multiple times to immerse myself in her charm in the form of food, landscape, and culture, but Al Faya awakened me to her unique appeal.

She is not a landmark to fall for perhaps, nor is she eager to be one, but she surely is a popular haunt for a small clientele looking for a regular escape to nowhere from the daily grind. Whether to capture the perfect sunset, or just to enjoy the ambience steeped in music and nature, they flock routinely to this place.

Photo: Courtesy

I chanced upon her while talking to my wife's well-versed niece who thought it'd be nice to spend an evening there on our way back from Hatta, where we paddle-boated in a charming mountain lake and had a delicious lunch. Al Faya, she insisted, would be a refreshing dessert to top it all off.

So, we took a detour to slip into the small roads and towns in search of her. Few small highways and minutes of anticipation later, we spotted her at a nondescript place. No big signs bothered to greet us.

It was rather an uneven dirt road - good for digestion of food - off a highway leading to the gated entrance. Perhaps she only wanted to be discovered by the most zealous of visitors, making an effort to find her.

We drove through a small gate into a vast openness, completely shrouded from outside. It was as if a new sandy world opened up with all her precious offerings, for the chosen few who came looking for her.

To my surprise, I saw a carefully maintained green patch of grass on the premises, a stone's throw from the gate. It had goal posts on each side. Perhaps occasional soccer was also a part of her story.

Photo: Collected

The first thing that greeted us was the music blaring from the powerful speakers placed at vantage points. The mild afternoon sun's last rays were presiding over the last-minute preparations to raise the curtains on the desert stage for the evening show.

Folks manning the controls hailed from different countries and came together in their love for music. Every prior visitor had jockeyed for space on a white board placed nearby, to become immortal in this divine setting.

I knew my scribbled name would be wiped out one day from that board, but pieces of my soul would continue to relish oneness with her forever. As I started walking toward the hills, I could see a prefabricated cafe in the distance, and a bunch of recliners laid out in an orderly fashion on each side, facing a circular makeshift stage.

I noticed that almost everything was red, the recliners, the café, and the stage. Red resembled the lifeblood that flowed through the veins of Al Faya and carried with it everyday stories of joy and appreciation.

The laser lights were mounted on the lower slopes of the hills behind the café to project multi-colored light beams onto the hills and the night sky during the evening show. I struck up a conversation with the affable gentleman working his shift.

Turns out, the café was named 'Not a Space'. I was told this hang-out was one of the creative initiatives of Not a Space, the cafe chain in the UAE, to offer a unique experience to the music and nature lovers. The café offered hot and cold drinks, desserts, and sandwiches.

Photo: Collected

Its logo containing three dots was visible on the café, furniture, and other installations. As I ordered a lemonade, he told me that this was a winter pop-up, usually abuzz with more aficionados and musicians on weekends.

It was winter alright, but it wasn't really a weekend. Although that dampened my spirits, I still craved the coming to life of the desert in laser lights.

Lemonade in hand, the philosopher in me reclined to feel the pulse of the place with eyes closed for a few imaginative moments. The soft music alternating between English and Arabic wafted through the air, and I became deeply engrossed.

So much so, that only a loose and ferocious German Shepherd running at everything brought me back to reality. Panicked, I jumped. I quickly checked my pants for any possible embarrassment. I knew of great toilet facilities on site and I had an extra set of pants in the car. Luckily, I was dry.

The dying afternoon's crimson hue slowly spread before dusk, and the ground-mounted red lights started to come on slowly. As drinks started to flow and folks started to pour in to get all settled down, she started to spring to life to the rhythm of music and dancing laser lights.

This was the ambience everyone craved. It was the makeover that pulled her up from the lifelessness of the afternoon into the vibrancy of the illuminated evening.

I now witnessed her best self that she had saved for me all this time. I was so overwhelmed that I decided to fire up my camera for vlogging, as if she desperately needed an awe-struck narrator to extol her unsung virtues.

As cold darkness descended, a fire dancer came on with a bang and lit up the stage with his spectacular skills to the music while red ground lights around firmly focused on him.

Photo: Collected

The music resonated with the soul of the place and the laser beams flirted with the stars above. Every bit of passion whipped up from the sand grains gave off a vibe of a wedding between nature and the lights laced with music.

After playing a few tricks on stage, he came to each of us with his fire wicks to dance around us. It was a warm tickle in a now slowly cooling desert. Al Faya became one with the music, the lights, and the appreciative souls.

As he played his tricks around me, I felt a deep belonging to the combination of pristine nature and an artistic human effort to amplify her beauty. Few creative minds did wonders to elevate her to stardom, and to make her that much special.

There was no tomorrow for me. Yes, I missed out on live music, but I still was up, close, and personal with a uniqueness. I tuned out the world and melted with her. I wanted to get to know her, one grain at a time, no matter how long it took. Al Faya would never be depleted the next morning because of the promise of another lovely evening and then another one.