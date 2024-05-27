Youth voices ignored in Bangladesh: Norwegian ambassador

Attendees pictured at a seminar titled ‘Listen to the Voices of the Youth’ at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence on 27 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has a large young population, but the voices of the youth are seldom heard in public spaces, Norwegian Ambassador to Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen said today (27 May).

"Solutions to the country's and the world's many challenges and pressing issues must be sought in dialogue with the people who will still be here in the decades ahead," Espen said at a seminar held at his residence.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and the Plan International Bangladesh jointly organised the seminar titled "Listen to the Voices of the Youth".

Speaking at the event Kabita Bose, country director of the Plan International Bangladesh, emphasised increasing investment in youth activism and leadership.

She said, "We want girls and youths to have ample opportunities to flourish, as we want youths to fulfil their dreams, and we are here to support them."

During the panel discussion, the youths raised social issues like child marriage, disability inclusion in workplaces, gender norms and preventing persecution of minority and marginal communities.

They also discussed youths' employment, startups, the skills in demand in the ever-changing job market and the spheres of entrepreneurship.

Presenting a keynote paper at the seminar, Raka Noshin Nower said, "Youths should be motivated and provoked positively. They have to practise and exercise their dreams to achieve them."

Another keynote speaker, Nasima Akter Nishi, said skill development is necessary for the youth to move forward in this competitive society. "They have to think beyond. In this regard, support from NGOs, the government, and corporations is required to facilitate youth employment."