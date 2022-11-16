Workshop on transforming towards green & sustainable economy and refinance schemes of bangladesh bank held

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Training Academy recently organized a workshop titled "Transforming towards green & sustainable economy in bangladesh and refinance schemes of bangladesh bank" in the seminar room of Jamuna Bank Tower Gulshan, Dhaka.

Md. Rajab Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank and Amitabh Chakraborty, Additional Director conducted the workshop, read a media release.

Jamuna Bank's Additional Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance Committee Mr. Md. Abdus Salam, Deputy Managing Director Mr. Noor Mohammed, Senior Officials along with notable number of customers of Jamuna Bank, 150 more officers of corporate office and various branches participated in the workshop directly or online platform.
 

sustainable economy / Green economy / refinance scheme

