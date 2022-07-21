Weeklong sea-food festival at Peninsula Chittagong

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 05:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A week-long sea-food festival has started at the Laguna restaurant of Hotel The Peninsula Chittagong with a grand assortment of sea food.

From crab to octopus, prawn to pomfret to red snapper, the royal food menu of varied seafood can be enjoyed in the enticing dinner buffet of this food festival.

The festival was officially inaugurated on Wednesday (20 July) evening.

The event was graced by the presence of Peninsula Chittagong Managing Director Mustafa Tahsin Arshad, Peninsula General Manager Sumedha Gunawardhan, various media representatives and food bloggers of Chattogram.

Like every year, the hotel has arranged the sea-food festival to satiate the hunger of sea-food lovers.

As many as 100 items have been catered in this festival under the guidance of the Laguna restaurant's head chef.

Each guest has to pay Tk3,000 to take part in the festival.

Cardholders from specific branches can enjoy Buy-One-Get-One free offers.

The festival will continue till 26 July.

