USAID launches photography book to celebrate 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties

To celebrate the 50 years of US- Bangladesh friendship, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday launched a photography book – Golden Jubilee of Golden Bengal – highlighting achievements and longstanding partnership between the two nations.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl R Miller; USAID Mission Director, Derrick S Brown; and Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division Joint Secretary, Kabir Ahmed launched the photography book at an event held in Dhaka, said a media statement.

The book highlights the magnitude of five decades of progress in improving health and education, enhancing disaster preparation and response, increasing productivity in agriculture, and boosting economic development.

Through imagery, the photo book commemorates Bangladesh's 50th year of independence and documents the journey to its many achievements.

Speaking at the launching event, Ambassador Miller said, "Today's Bangladesh is an inspirational example of how a country through dedication, hard work and strong commitment can make impressive economic progress and reduce poverty. It is a country full of enormous hope and opportunity."

USAID Mission Director Derrick S Brown said, "Bangladesh is a real success story that has made life-changing and life-saving achievements, but don't just take my word for it. I hope by publishing this book, USAID is able to vividly illustrate why Bangladesh, the Golden Bengal, is an example to the world."

The US government through USAID provided more than $8 billion in assistance to Bangladesh since its independence.

Additionally, the US government committed a $84 million in assistance from multiple agencies to support the Covid-19 response efforts here.

In 2020 alone, USAID provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programmes that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change, the media statement read.