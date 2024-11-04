US launches ‘Healthier in Motion’ campaign to empower women and youth in Bangladesh

Attendees at the launching ceremony of the US Embassy campaign “Healthier in Motion” for women and youth in Bangladesh on 4 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The US Embassy in Dhaka has launched its "Healthier in Motion" campaign to promote health, nutrition, physical fitness, and mental health among women and youth in Bangladesh.

The campaign, launched through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will address social barriers that women and girls face in taking charge of their own well-being and encourage a more supportive environment to provide equitable opportunities to thrive, reads an embassy press statement issued today (4 November).

"For society to reach its full potential, it requires all of us to play a part to make sure women, girls and young people have equal opportunities to complete their education, compete in athletics, or fulfill whatever dreams they choose so they can live their best lives," USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman said regarding the campaign.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony, Nigar Sultana Joty, captain of the Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team and Healthier in Motion campaign ambassador, shared her inspiring journey of overcoming challenges to achieve success in athletics.

"Sports not only made me physically and mentally strong, it also helped me to become financially independent. I hope this campaign inspires many young women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams," said Joty.

In their roles as campaign ambassadors, Zohad Reza Chowdhury, lead singer from the popular band Nemesis, and Shazia Omar, an experienced yoga practitioner and founder of Dhaka Flow, also spoke at the event.

Over the coming months, the Healthier in Motion campaign will feature regional and national outreach events bringing together youth, women and communities alongside fitness professionals, health experts and celebrities to champion healthy lifestyles.

The campaign will also engage men and boys, encouraging them to champion women's empowerment and well-being.

In collaboration with Khelbei Bangladesh and Dhaka Flow, Healthier in Motion will also address challenges associated with urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and climate change issues – and inspire youth to build healthier habits in a modern world to drive positive change in society.