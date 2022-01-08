Upholstery products attract buyers in trade fair 

Organisations from several countries including Bangladesh and Turkey are taking part in the trade fair with a huge collection of lighting and interiors of aesthetic design.

The pavilions and stalls showcasing upholstery products are one of the main attractions for buyers and visitors at the fair, getting all the furnishings under one roof.

Salesmen of home decorating companies in the fair said buyers are buying sofa and chair covers, table lights, window curtains, different types of artificial flowers, floor mats. However, compared to the beginning of the fair in previous years, sales are not satisfactory this year.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Anisur Rahman, who came to the fair from Kaliganj, bought six chair covers for Tk2,000. He told The Business Standard, "I have seen this product online, but I was able to buy it at a lower price at the fair."

Salesman at a stall Emdadul Islam said that the price of one set (three pieces) sofa cover is Tk2,500.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Roni Ahmed, a salesman at Kashmir Smile stall, said, "We are selling well. We are selling cushion covers for Tk150 to Tk500, table runners for Tk500 to Tk5,000 rupees and bed covers for Tk3,000 to Tk5,000.

A large crowd was seen in the evening yesterday at the Jute Diversification Centre's pavilion. There are more than 10 small stalls in the pavilion, showcasing various home decoration products made of jute. Nure Alam, a salesman at Jermatz Limited, told TBS that wall mats cost Tk1,500 to Tk2,500, floor mats Tk1,500 to Tk2,000, and various designs of satranji cost Tk1,500 to Tk1,800.

Some of the stalls have chandeliers, switch LED lights and furniture especially beds, dressing tables and all the home decorating products with beautiful designs. The combination of art and tradition has come to the fore in all these home furnishing products.

The stall of 4G Light House has all kinds of lighting items including chandeliers and wall brackets.

Lights and chandeliers of various designs are attracting the buyers mainly in the Turkish Pavilion, with prices ranging from Tk4,000 to Tk1 lakh.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Moniruzzaman, manager of the pavilion, told TBS that sales have not started gaining momentum yet. Hopefully, buyers will come to the fair at the end of this week. At present, there are more visitors than buyers. Carpets are being sold at a stall in the pavilion.

Different types of planting tubs are available at the stall of AH Digital Auto Tub. Water and fertiliser can be given to the trees of these tubs from anywhere in the world through mobile apps. The tubs are made with modern technology. The tree of these tubs need to be watered only once in three months. They have a good number of beautifully designed digital and analog tubs.

Crowds of shoppers were seen at Home Fashion's stall in the afternoon. Bed sheets, window curtains, cushion covers, sofa covers, and dolls are selling well here. Salesman at the stall Sahidullah said that the sales are not bad, but it is less than the sales of previous trade fairs at Agargaon in the capital.