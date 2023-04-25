Baishakhi fair, traditional 'Jabbar er Boli Khela' begins in Chattogram

The 112th edition of the popular wrestling competition 'Jabbar er Boli Khela' began at Laldighi Maidan in the port city on Tuesday. A three-day Baishakhi fair centring the Boli Khela also started in the area on Monday, covering about three-kilometers around Laldighi.

Hundreds of wrestlers from all over the country will participate in the Boli Khela. A makeshift stage has already been built with sand for this hundred-year-old wrestling competition.

Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said every year the 'Jabbar er Boli Khela' is arranged to preserve the history and tradition of our country.

"It is not just a sport; it is inextricably related to Bengali culture. "We have a plan to build a training academy to spread this game around the world," he said. The mayor announced the establishment of 'Abdul Jabbar's Memorial Boli Training Academy to make it popular worldwide.

'Boli Khela' was introduced in the early 20th century by Abdul Jabbar Saodagar, a local trader. He wanted to prepare the youths to fight the British through the sport.

The traditional form of wrestling was named after Jabbar. The first competition was held in 1909.