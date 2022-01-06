Tourism fair kicks off in Chattogram

State Minister for MoCAT Mahbub Ali, BTB CEO Jabed Ahmed, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, among others, are seen cutting a ribbon to inaugurate TripLover CTM-2022 on 6 January at The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel in Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

A three-day travel and tourism fair has commenced in Chattogram on Thursday (6 January).

The fair under the name "TripLover Chittagong Travel Mart-2022' is taking place at the Dahlia Hall of The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism formally inaugurated the tourism fair in the morning, reads a press release.

State Minister Md Mahbub Ali said, "In this post-pandemic period, the country is in efforts to bounce back with its great tourism potentials. As part of it, Chattogram Airport is also under modernisation works to boost tourism and trade in the port city. For this purpose, an iconic tourism fair such as TripLover's CTM-2022 will play pivotal role in bolstering tourism and trade in Chattogram.

The inaugural function was also attended by Jabed Ahmed, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) and Mahbubul Alam, president, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

To strengthen tourism of Chattogram, home to several eye-catching tourist attractions, the government has undertaken a massive cluster-based tourism development project. They have identified four clusters in the region which will all soon undergo tourism developments works, said Jabed Ahmed, CEO of BTB while he was addressing the inaugural ceremony.

Mahbubul Alam, president of CCCI, in his speech, urged all concerned to facilitate increase of connectivity to Chattogram. The port city is a pivotal trade and tourism hub of the country. Hence, to flourish further in these sectors, there is urgent need of connectivity increase to Chattogram, emphasised the President of CCCI.

Premier aviation and travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor is organising the fair while the leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) TripLover and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) are supporting the event as the Title Sponsor and the NTO Partner respectively.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor said, "Aviation and tourism are the worst suffered sectors due to Covid-19 pandemic. With the development of the pandemic situation, travel and tourism demand is witnessing an uptick currently. This has led to the introduction of new tourism products and services in the new normal situation. Chittagong Travel Mart-2022 will provide a platform for direct communication between travel enthusiasts and travel service providers."

The fair gathers different players in the travel and tourism sector including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers, among others, from home and abroad. A total of 26 participants are showcasing their products and services in 29 stalls at the fair venue, the release added.

Participants are offering exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms and other tourism products and services for the visitors during fair days.

Participating organisations are: TripLover Limited, Bangladesh Tourism Board, US-Bangla Airlines, Best Western Heritage Cox's Bazar, Sea Shell Hotel, Hotel Grand Mostafa, Arshinagar Future Park, Hotel The Cox Today, Goldsands Hotel and Resort Ltd, Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort, Nagar Valley Hotel, Sangu Tours, Blue-Dream Tours and Travels, Gotrip, Eco Travelers, Travel Business Portal, TLNTRIP, Bumrungrad Hospital Bangladesh Office, CM International Immigration Service, Innoglobe Technologies Ltd, Med Solutions, United College of Aviation Science and Management, THR Immigration Service, Fortis Hospital Benglore.

Chittagong Travel Mart 2022 will be open for all from 10am to 8pm every day till 8 January.