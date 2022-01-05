Tourism fair in Chattogram begins tomorrow

Events

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 08:14 pm

Tourism fair in Chattogram begins tomorrow

All set to launch the three-day travel and tourism fair, TripLover Chittagong Travel Mart-2022, in Chattogram tomorrow.

The fair will take place at the Dahlia Hall of The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel, said a press release.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali will formally inaugurate the tourism fair.

Jabed Ahmed, CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will also attend the event.

Premier aviation and travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor is organising the fair while the leading Online Travel Agency (OTA) TripLover and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) are supporting the event as the Title Sponsor and NTO Partner, respectively.

A total of 26 participants, including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers, among others, from home and abroad, will showcase their products and services in 29 stalls at the fair venue.

During the fair days, participants are offering exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms, and other tourism products and services for the visitors during fair days.

Chittagong Travel Mart 2022 will be open for all from 10 am to 8 pm every day from 6 to 8 January.



