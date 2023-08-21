TBS signs corporate deal with Insaf Barakah Hospital

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 07:41 pm

TBS signs corporate deal with Insaf Barakah Hospital

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 07:41 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

A corporate agreement has been signed between English daily The Business Standard and Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital.

The agreement was signed at TBS office on Monday (21 August).

Under this agreement, all directors, journalists, officers, and employees of The Business Standard are entitled to avail discounted healthcare services at Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital.

Additional Managing Director of Insaf Barakah Hospital Md Altaf Hossain, Assistant General Manager Md Hafizur Rahman, Assistant Manager (Marketing and Media In-Charge) HM Dulal, Senior Executive (Corporate) Md Hero Mia and TBS Managing Editor Chowdhury Khaled Masood, Manager (Accounts) Alim Al Rabbi, Deputy Manager (Admin) Tanveer Ahmed, Executive (HR) Md Paygam Rabbani signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations. 

TBS health beat reporter Tawsia Tajmim, multimedia reporter Ruqaiya Islam, digital marketing executive of Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital Md Saad Abdullah and others were also present at the event. 

 

TBS / Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital

