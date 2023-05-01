SUPER-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award announced

Events

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 05:07 pm

The 'SUPER-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award' has been announced for the second consecutive year to raise awareness and encourage preparedness for earthquake and fire related disasters in the country.

This year three private organisations and three journalists will be awarded in two categories by the Daily Samakal and the SUPER Project, the organisers said at a press conference at Samakal office in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Sunday (30 April).

It was also informed that this year's competition will cover the activities from 1 January 2022 to 10 April 2023.

Awardees will be selected by a jury board. The winner from each category will receive a prize of Tk50,000. The runner-up and the second runner-up of each category will get Tk35,000 and Tk25,000 respectively.

Application forms for the award can be collected from Samakal office at 387, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Dhaka 1208 or can be downloaded from this link http://www.samakal.com/supersamakalaward.

Applications should be submitted to Samakal office or can also be submitted to [email protected].

At the press conference, Samakal's Advisory Editor Abu Sayeed Khan said, "There is a common fear among people regarding earthquakes and fires, yet there remains a lack of awareness. The introduction of this award aims to address this gap by promoting greater awareness among the people.

"On one hand, journalists will be inspired to raise awareness through their writing. In addition, institutions will take various precautionary initiatives against earthquakes and fires."

The Strengthening Urban Public Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience (SUPER) Project is a consortium project. It is being implemented by Action Aid Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), United Purpose, and World Vision Bangladesh with financial support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.

