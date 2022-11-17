Students, professionals gets Sustainable Design and Innovation Award         

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has presented university students and industry professionals with the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award.

The awards were handed over to the winners and runners-up at a grand ceremony organized by BGMEA as a part of the Made in Bangladesh Week at International Convention City Bashudhara in Dhaka on 16 November, read a media release.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, graced the ceremony as chief guest.

Nasrul Hamid, MP, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attended the ceremony as special guest while Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, chaired the award ceremony.

Champions of the student group are Bishwajit Mazumder of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT); Ms. Mahmuda Monsur Mira of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT); Md. Rokebul Islam of SMUCT; Saima Binta Hoque of BUFT; Shariat Sultana Simi of SMUCT while Md. Mohiminul Islam of SMUCT; Md. Rayhan Sharkar of BUFT; Md. Roman Khan of BUFT; Nishita Rani Sarker Nipa of BUFT; and Nurunnaher Alam Bristy of BUFT have become runners-up.

Champions of the professional group are Ajoy Day of Urmi Group; Md. Azmir Hasan Bitlu of Bitopi; Mohammad Imran Hyder of Ananta Denim Technology Ltd.; Sabina Akter of M.M. Knitwear Ltd; Sarawat Jahan Eva, Ananta Companies Ltd; Md. Golam Rabby of Square; and Ahsan Erfan of Grameen Uniqlo.

For the first time in Bangladesh, the Sustainable Design and Innovation Award has been launched by BGMEA to promote sustainable design and innovation in the country's RMG industry.

A jury board comprising experts selected the best sustainable and innovative submissions by evaluating the submissions based on innovative aspects of the design, functionality, aesthetics, consideration of environmental standards and social footprint of the product, and process innovation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh's RMG industry which has been making continuous efforts to promote sustainability. The Sustainable Design and Innovation Award is such an effort to empower and reward young and talented people who will play an active role in building a more sustainable future."

 

