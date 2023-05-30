Southern University to hold human resources workshop on Saturday

Events

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Southern University to hold human resources workshop on Saturday

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 07:39 pm
Southern University to hold human resources workshop on Saturday

Southern University Bangladesh (SUB) has organised a human resource workshop aiming to make youths of the country as skilled manpower and reduce unemployment.

Forty Master of Business Administration students participated in the workshop held on Saturday at the permanent campus of the university in Chattogram, according to a press release. 

Kazi Nazmul Huda, associate professor of the Business Administration Department of SUB, supervised the workshop while Mizanur Rahman, head of human resources and administration of Heidelberg Cement, trained the students.

As a part of the academic courses of MBA students, the workshop provided students with ideas on various topics, such as developing knowledge and thinking ability in the era of globalisation.

Southern University Bangladesh / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

7h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

11h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

30m | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

1h | TBS Stories
“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

5h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget