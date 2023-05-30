Southern University to hold human resources workshop on Saturday

Southern University Bangladesh (SUB) has organised a human resource workshop aiming to make youths of the country as skilled manpower and reduce unemployment.

Forty Master of Business Administration students participated in the workshop held on Saturday at the permanent campus of the university in Chattogram, according to a press release.

Kazi Nazmul Huda, associate professor of the Business Administration Department of SUB, supervised the workshop while Mizanur Rahman, head of human resources and administration of Heidelberg Cement, trained the students.

As a part of the academic courses of MBA students, the workshop provided students with ideas on various topics, such as developing knowledge and thinking ability in the era of globalisation.