Self-defense programme for children and adolescents launched

The Ministry of Youth and Sport has launched an innovative intervention to prevent violence against children and especially girls thanks to Unicef support.

It is a partnership with Karate Do, a Bangladeshi self-defense specialised agency to train marginalised and vulnerable children, including adolescents on self-defense, reads a press release.

MoYS Deputy Secretary Fazle Elahi, Ferdous Alom, additional director of Department of sports; Rejaul Karim, Dhaka district sports officer of Department of Sports, and the LTA were present at the launching event.

This fits within a national program to prevent violence against children and harmful practices. The Unicef looks forward to providing 6-hour session on self-defense to more than 100,000 children (70% girls) and to orient more than 500,000 parents and community people in 25 districts and 12 city corporations from the most vulnerable the divisions of the country.