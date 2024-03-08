Secret Saviours launches stretch mark prevention wear for expecting mothers in Bangladesh

Secret Saviours, the world's number 1 stretch mark prevention wear brand, has just launched its revolutionary products for expecting mothers in Bangladesh on International Women's Day 2024.

Secret Saviours' next-generation maternity products are all set to empower women throughout their pregnancy journey and beyond, with 82% of users coming out of pregnancy stretch mark free, reads a press release.

A launching event was held at Gulshan Club on 8 March with esteemed women leaders, renowned medical professionals, and delegates from the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) in attendance.

Stretch marks are tears that develop when the skin stretches quickly. Tiny micro tears begin to form at pressure points, and eventually, the dermis, or second layer of skin, is partially torn. These tears always run at right angles to the body's natural skin lines. Once they appear, they will never completely disappear. These permanent scars often affect expecting mothers' physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.

To help prevent stretch marks and instill confidence in Bangladeshi expecting mothers, Secret Saviours has brought its world-first 3-step stretch mark prevention system to the country! Consisting of a Day Gel, Night Cream, and unique preventionwear, this system offers targeted support to each woman as her body grows. Eventually, expecting mothers will become more confident, comfortable, and supported throughout their special journey utilizing this product.

Secret Saviours prevention wear has been developed with next-generation textile technology. Special Derma Dot™ pads are printed onto snuggly fitting maternity shapewear to hold the skin in place, dispersing the pressure as the skin stretches and blocking the path of stretch marks as they try to rip downwards through the dermis.

This intelligent Derma Dot™ technology was invented by scientists at University College London Hospitals and introduced into Secret Saviours apparel by founder Sophie Hooper. To date, 40,000 women in the UK have used Secret Saviours. 82% of the users have prevented stretch marks during pregnancy. Secret Saviours has received numerous accolades, including the Mama Awards and Project Baby Awards.

Secret Saviours was first launched in the UK in 2018. After a successful response, it was launched in Bangladesh for the first time with the support of The Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB). Secret Saviours has been brought to the Bangladesh market by British Bangladeshi citizen Mishal Karim, Director of Singapore-based Three Sixty Ventures & Investments PTE, which acquired a controlling stake at Secret Saviours in 2023. Direct Medical Limited has been formed to distribute Secret Saviors in Bangladesh.

Prof Dr Farhana Dewan, gynecologist, infertility specialist & surgeon and president of OGSB; Dr Farhana Ahmad, renowned senior public health professional graced the launching event with their presence.

Sophie Hooper, founder, Secret Saviours, said, "We like to think that Secret Saviours is life-changing wear for when your life is changing the most."

Prof Dr Farhana Dewan said, "It gives me great pleasure to be at the launching event Secret Saviours. I wish it success in Bangladesh and will recommend it to my pregnant patients."