Schoolchildren join Terry Fox Run to raise cancer research funds

Schoolchildren join Terry Fox Run to raise cancer research funds

"Terry Fox Run", a non-competitive charity event organised worldwide to raise funds for cancer research, was held in Bangladesh for the first time today.

New Horizon Canadian International School organised the run named after Canadian national hero Terry Fox, who battled bone cancer when he started the "Marathon of Hope" spanning across Canada, reads a press release.

The school's students of play group to grade 1, wearing specially designed t-shirts, joined the run starting from the school premises and moving around the Dilu Road, New Eskaton. Dhaka. They donated Tk100 each for cancer research.

"Terry Fox's indomitable courage serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all. Our school is honoured to join hands with the global community in commemorating his legacy and instilling his conquering spirit into our youth," Principal of the school Crystal Zaugg said.

Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka Quazi Gulam Farhad and Founder and Secretary-General of Cancer Awareness Foundation of Bangladesh Dr Mohammad Masumul Haque joined dignitaries and parents of the students in the run.
 

Terry Fox Run / New Horizon Canadian International School

