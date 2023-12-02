Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev’s 205th birth anniversary celebrated by Russian House in Dhaka

A Russian literary programme was organiaed in the main auditorium of Dhaka College to mark the 205th birth anniversary of Russian novelist, poet and dramatist Ivan Turgenev.

The programme included a colorful presentation about Turgenev life and literature, several recitations presented by Bangladeshi universities and Russian Language Course Students from his poems and a short play of the literary work "First Love", reads a press release.

Dhaka College Principal Professor Mohammed Youssuf in his welcome speech, thanked the Russian House Director Pavel Dvoychenkov for organising the programme at Dhaka College and promised to organise more programmes in the future.

He also recalled the humanitarian assistance and contribution of the Soviet Union and Russia in Bangladesh's liberation war and post-war education and overall development of Bangladesh.

Pavel Dvoychenkov, director of the Russian House, paid tribute to Ivan Turgenev in his speech and presented detailed information of his life and literary works and his valuable contribution to Russian and world literature.

He invited all the students present at the event to avail of the scholarship opportunities for higher studies in Russia and to enroll in Russian language courses at Russian House to enrich their knowledge of Russia's rich education, literature and culture.

At the end of the event all the participants received certificates and souvenirs.

