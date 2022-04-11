Remains of martyred intellectuals buried with state honour in Mirpur 

The remains of martyred intellectuals, recovered from Muslim Bazar in mid-1999, have been buried with state honour at the Martyred Intellectual Grave Yard in the capital's Mirpur.

The Bangladesh Army concluded the burial on Monday with Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed present at the solemn ceremony, said an ISPR press release. Other senior army personnel and local dignitaries were also present at the event.

During the 1971 Liberation War, the Pakistani aggressors carried out barbaric massacres in different places in the country, including Muslim Bazar in Mirpur-12.

In mid-1999, during the renovation of the Nuri Mosque in the Muslim Bazar area, several skulls, bones, hair, and clothes of the victims of the massacre were found.

The War Crimes Facts Finding Committee examined the organs extensively, crosschecking with tissue samples of possible blood relatives, and confirmed the remains were indeed of intellectuals killed in the 1971 genocide.

Some of the remains have been donated to the Liberation War Museum and some to the Army Museum for preservation, the release reads, adding that the other remains have now been buried and laid to rest.