Remains of martyred intellectuals buried with state honour in Mirpur 

Events

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Remains of martyred intellectuals buried with state honour in Mirpur 

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:29 pm
Remains of martyred intellectuals buried with state honour in Mirpur 

The remains of martyred intellectuals, recovered from Muslim Bazar in mid-1999, have been buried with state honour at the Martyred Intellectual Grave Yard in the capital's Mirpur. 

The Bangladesh Army concluded the burial on Monday with Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed present at the solemn ceremony, said an ISPR press release. Other senior army personnel and local dignitaries were also present at the event.

During the 1971 Liberation War, the Pakistani aggressors carried out barbaric massacres in different places in the country, including Muslim Bazar in Mirpur-12. 

In mid-1999, during the renovation of the Nuri Mosque in the Muslim Bazar area, several skulls, bones, hair, and clothes of the victims of the massacre were found. 

The War Crimes Facts Finding Committee examined the organs extensively, crosschecking with tissue samples of possible blood relatives, and confirmed the remains were indeed of intellectuals killed in the 1971 genocide.

Some of the remains have been donated to the Liberation War Museum and some to the Army Museum for preservation, the release reads, adding that the other remains have now been buried and laid to rest.  

 

Martyred Intellectuals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

9h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

8h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

6h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

22h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

22h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance