Photo exhibition on Bangabandhu’s 1973 visit to Japan

The photo exhibition on "A Visit to Japan by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973" was inaugurated in the Liberation War Museum on Thursday (10 March).

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and the Liberation War Museum jointly organised the exhibition, said a press release.

According to the media release, the Embassy of Japan has kept 50 original photos with care since 1973. These historic photos were showcased in the museum for the first time.

The exhibition will continue till Independence Day, 26 March.

Mofidul Hoque, trustee, Liberation War Museum, gave a welcome speech.

In his opening speech, Ambassador ITO Naoki mentioned, "At the time of his visit, the Japanese people strongly supported the cause of independence. They extended heartfelt sympathy to war-torn Bangladesh, mirroring their own experiences since 1945. At the banquet in honor of PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Tanaka Kakuei conveyed in person that Japan will continue to support Bangladesh's nation-building. That is how Japan's journey as a prominent development partner began. Bangabandhu paved the way for subsequent cooperation and friendship between the two countries. In line with what he laid out, we have been proceeding with a series of collaborations with Bangladesh."

"I reiterate that we would like to make this milestone year a start of the new era of the Japan - Bangladesh relationship. This Embassy will make the utmost effort to deepen further the multi-faceted relations, mutual understanding, and exchange of the two peoples throughout the year. Japan will stand by Bangladesh as a true friend. The exhibition will continue till Independence Day, 26 March. In this last month of Mujib borsho, I hope citizens of Bangladesh will enjoy the exhibition with family and friends," he continued.

The chief guest, Muhammad Hasan Mahmud, minister of Information and Broadcasting, said in his speech, "This is indeed great pleasure for me to be here to inaugurate the photo exhibition on the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973. I must register my thanks to the government of Japan and the people, who have preserved these photos over the last 50 years.''

He added, "To Bangabandhu, Japan was an example. He wanted to develop Bangladesh like Japan, a developed country. But he couldn't do that because he was assassinated within 3 and half years' time. But, help of Japan, assistance of Japan would last 50 years. The highest and the biggest development partner of Bangladesh over the last 50 years is Japan. I must register my thanks and gratitude for that to the people and to the government of Japan for their continuous support for our infrastructure development and overall development. "

In his concluding remark, the minister stated, "In this effort, Japan has been with us for last 50 years. I strongly believe to make our dream real Japan will continuously help us in future as well."

On this occasion, the Japanese Foreign Minister's Commendation was conferred upon the Liberation War Museum in recognition of its distinguished service in contributing to promoting mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh. Since its inception in 1996, the Liberation War Museum has cooperated with Japan in various events, including the annual Hiroshima Day, reads the media release.