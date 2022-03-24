Peacekeepers mission in South Sudan organised health camp for women

The Bangladeshi Battalion (BANBAT)-5 under the Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in South Sudan took measures to organise health camp and a friendly football match for women at Raga area in South Sudan.

Local people especially appreciated the initiative of the BANBAT-5 for arranging the progarmme in such a hard-to-reach area. Besides, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and provincial government also praised the programme.

The BANBAT-5 commander directly supervised the programme with support of the UNMISS field office and sector west headquarters.