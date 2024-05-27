Norwegian ambassador highlights lack of youth representation in Bangladesh's public discourse

Attendees pictured at a seminar titled ‘Listen to the Voices of the Youth’ at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence on 27 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh still has a youthful population, but the voices of young people are seldom heard in the public room, Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen said today (27 May).

"Solutions to the country's and the world's many challenges and pressing issues must be sought in dialogue with the people who will still be here in the decades ahead," he said while inaugurating a seminar.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka and Plan International Bangladesh jointly organised the seminar titled 'Listen to the Voices of the Youth' at the Norwegian Ambassador's residence.

Around 25 youths from diverse backgrounds participated in the seminar.

In her opening remarks, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose, stressed on increasing investment in youth activism and leadership.

"We want girls and youths to have ample opportunities to flourish as we want youths to fulfil their dreams and we are here to support them," she said.

"Plan International Bangladesh is here to provide them assistance to achieve economic empowerment and network them with proper channels to increase their leadership and entrepreneurship quality," she added.

Afterwards, keynote speaker, Raka Noshin Nower and Nasima Akter Nisha made their speeches.

The keynote speakers brought forth important topics like promoting better social awareness of youth matters, gender equality, freedom of speech, creativity and tolerance among youth, creating a more skilled youth workforce, and facilitating youth entrepreneurship to combat unemployment.

They also highlighted the existing traditional social norms, and how to overcome those for advocating gender equality to create a positive impact for the youth in the country.

Keynote speaker Raka Noshin Nower said, "Youths should be motivated positively. There are many resources around them, they have to curate it by gathering accurate knowledge."

The other keynote speaker, Nasima Akter Nishi focused on entrepreneurship, skill and opportunities for Bangladeshi youth.

She pointed out, "Skill development is required for the youths to move forward in this competitive society. They have to think beyond limitations. In this regard support from NGOs, government, and corporates is required to facilitate youth employment."

The seminar included a panel discussion and breakout sessions where the young participants came up with their take on these crucial social issues and possible solutions to navigate these issues.

During the panel discussion, the participant youths also raised other related societal issues like key factors that drive child marriage, disability inclusion in institutions and workplaces, problems of gender norms and stereotyping, preventing persecution of minority and marginal communities including their youth, challenges faced by the youth while seeking employment and undertaking startups and acquiring skills that are in demand in the ever-changing job market and spheres of entrepreneurship.

Nishath Sultana, Director - Policy, Advocacy, Influencing and Campaigns, provided closing remarks.

This unique event provided a platform to engage in in-depth discussions, exchange innovative ideas and gain valuable insights into the current situation and future of the youth of Bangladesh.