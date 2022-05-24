Nordic embassies hold business event marking 50 years of relations with Bangladesh

The embassies of Denmark, Norway and Sweden in collaboration with the Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh (NCCI) organised a business promotion event today (24 May) to promote Nordic businesses and investments in Bangladesh.

The seminar is part of an overall Nordic celebration to commemorate 50 years of bilateral relations between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as the chief guest and highlighted the long standing, and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the Nordic countries.

He expressed his hope that these ties will be strengthened even further in the imminent future, with more Nordic Bangladeshi cooperation in areas like sustainability and business investment.

The Nordic countries were among the first to recognise Bangladesh, on 4 February 1972. Over the years, the volume of trade and investment between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh has grown steadily and there is an increased interest in expanding the overall business relations.

Currently, more than 100 Nordic companies do business in Bangladesh, which is a signal of a dynamic partnership in transition, said the media release.

Some of the Nordic investments and imports have gone beyond business purposes and helped empowering millions of people.

During the event, Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Norway, Espen Rikter-Svendsen and Ambassador of Sweden, Alex Berg von Linde stressed the importance and need for sustainability.

They also discussed the areas where Nordic companies are well-placed to supply many advanced skills, goods, services and technical solutions that Bangladesh will need to continue on its path of sustainable development and economic growth.

A number of Nordic companies with engagement in Bangladesh attended the event together with the Bangladesh business community, prominent business chambers and associations, government bodies and companies, development partners and representatives of the diplomatic community.

The event provided an arena for discussions between a wide range of relevant stakeholders. Four breakout sessions focused on business sectors like telecom & ICT; energy and power; agriculture and food and logistics and manufacturing.

The event also created an opportunity for the Nordic companies to network with Bangladeshi counterparts, and highlight their work related to sustainability in Bangladesh.

The scope for increased commercial interaction between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh was emphasized during the event, and the added value of the Nordic companies in areas such as sustainability, the green transition, blue economy, smart cities, urbanisation, and digitalisation.

The strong relation between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh was reaffirmed as well as the opportunities to expand even stronger economic ties through trade and investment.