Nepalese envoy stresses urgent need to preserve, protect entire Himalayan range from onslaught of climate change

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari inaugurate a ‘Photography Exhibition’ in Dhaka on 31 May. Photo: UNB

Everest Day was not only a reminder of the first historic ascent of the highest peak on earth but also an occasion to reflect on the importance of mountains and mountain ecology, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari said on Friday (31 May).

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the three-day 'Photography Exhibition' being held to observe International Mount Everest Day-2024 in Dhaka, he stressed the urgent need to preserve and protect the entire Himalayan range from the onslaught of climate change.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari jointly inaugurated the event.

The exhibition is being organised by the Nepalese embassy under the theme of 'Mountain Memories: Connecting Peaks and People' at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy from 31 May to 2 June.

This exhibition is an attempt to bring Nepal's mountains and natural landscape to Bangladeshi audience through photographs taken by both Nepali and Bangladeshi mountaineers, trekkers, and photographers, he said.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Nepal was one of the favoured destinations of Bangladeshi travellers and that mountains including Mt. Everest continued to have a special appeal among them.

Stating that mountains are at the frontline of the climate crisis, he emphasized the need to build regional and international partnerships to ensure the prominence of the mountain agenda in global climate negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people contacts between Nepal and Bangladesh.

He also underlined the role of mountaineering and trekking in building strong connections and fostering a deeper appreciation of the adventurous spirit shared by the people of both countries.

Salahuddin Ahmed, Secretary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy commended the Embassy's initiative in celebrating Mt. Everest Day by organizing the 'Photography Exhibition'.

The curator of the Exhibition Enam Ul-Haque highlighted the emerging trends of mountaineering and adventure tourism in Bangladesh.

He stated that each photograph included in the Exhibition would tell a distinct story of courage, determination, and resilience.

On the occasion, Mohad Babar Ali, a Bangladeshi national who submitted Mt Everest on 19 May 2024, was felicitated.

Tahmina Shaily, the wife of late Khaled Hossain who reached the summit of Mt. Everest in 2013, was also honoured.

The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by over 300 guests, including Bangladesh government officials, ambassadors, high commissioners, scholars, mountaineers, trekkers, photographers, media persons, and people from all walks of life.

About 120 photographs by Bangladeshi and Nepali mountaineers, trekkers, and photographers are on display at the Exhibition, which is being organized with the support of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Bangla Mountaineering Trekking Club.